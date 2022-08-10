Home Cities Kochi

Cops to educate elderly against cyber frauds

Many people are falling prey to online fraudsters who access their bank details, passwords and OTPs and steal their hard-earned money.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many people are falling prey to online fraudsters who access their bank details, passwords and OTPs and steal their hard-earned money. In most cases, elderly citizens who lack proper knowledge of mobile apps and netbanking websites are the victims. Police officials said at least one complaint of an elderly falling prey to cyber fraud is reported in rural police limits everyday. To tackle it, the police have come up with Senior Citizen Safe Net, a programme aimed at imparting awareness to senior citizens online. It will commence in the police districts under Ernakulam Range on Wednesday.

People above 60 years can register online to attend the classes. “We organised the programme on an experimental basis in Ernakulam rural police limit and it received a tremendous response. Senior officers who have expertise in this field will impart the training,” said Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta.

The police prepared a database from the senior citizen help desk at each police station. Besides, officials sent invitations to their social media handles. Those who wish to attend the training can register using this,” said an officer. “Right now we are focused on educating the elderly about online banking fraud as they don’t have proper knowledge about the apps and websites,” said Gupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp