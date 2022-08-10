Cops to educate elderly against cyber frauds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many people are falling prey to online fraudsters who access their bank details, passwords and OTPs and steal their hard-earned money. In most cases, elderly citizens who lack proper knowledge of mobile apps and netbanking websites are the victims. Police officials said at least one complaint of an elderly falling prey to cyber fraud is reported in rural police limits everyday. To tackle it, the police have come up with Senior Citizen Safe Net, a programme aimed at imparting awareness to senior citizens online. It will commence in the police districts under Ernakulam Range on Wednesday.

People above 60 years can register online to attend the classes. “We organised the programme on an experimental basis in Ernakulam rural police limit and it received a tremendous response. Senior officers who have expertise in this field will impart the training,” said Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta.

The police prepared a database from the senior citizen help desk at each police station. Besides, officials sent invitations to their social media handles. Those who wish to attend the training can register using this,” said an officer. “Right now we are focused on educating the elderly about online banking fraud as they don’t have proper knowledge about the apps and websites,” said Gupta.

KOCHI: Many people are falling prey to online fraudsters who access their bank details, passwords and OTPs and steal their hard-earned money. In most cases, elderly citizens who lack proper knowledge of mobile apps and netbanking websites are the victims. Police officials said at least one complaint of an elderly falling prey to cyber fraud is reported in rural police limits everyday. To tackle it, the police have come up with Senior Citizen Safe Net, a programme aimed at imparting awareness to senior citizens online. It will commence in the police districts under Ernakulam Range on Wednesday. People above 60 years can register online to attend the classes. “We organised the programme on an experimental basis in Ernakulam rural police limit and it received a tremendous response. Senior officers who have expertise in this field will impart the training,” said Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta. The police prepared a database from the senior citizen help desk at each police station. Besides, officials sent invitations to their social media handles. Those who wish to attend the training can register using this,” said an officer. “Right now we are focused on educating the elderly about online banking fraud as they don’t have proper knowledge about the apps and websites,” said Gupta.