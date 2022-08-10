Home Cities Kochi

Phishers tempt public with instant loan offers

After fake loan apps, cyber fraudsters have now switched to phishing by circulating SMS in the name of a Wayanad-based cooperative bank promising instant loans.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After fake loan apps, cyber fraudsters have now switched to phishing by circulating SMS in the name of a Wayanad-based cooperative bank promising instant loans. Experts say the links, sent to lakhs of people, are connected to a Chinese server.

More than 2 lakh people in Kerala and other states have received the SMS offering an instant loan of `28,000 by the Mananthavady Farmers’ Service Cooperative Bank (MFSCB). The message says the loan can be availed by clicking the link given in the SMS.

Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO of Technisanct, a Kochi-based cyber security startup, said it is a phishing attack linked to China. “By clicking the link, people compromise the privacy and security of their computer system and mobile phone. We came to know that this is linked to a Chinese server hosted in India. To make it look genuine, they have used the name of a cooperative bank based in Wayanad,” he said.

Mananthavady Farmers’ Service Cooperative Bank managing director M Manoj Kumar said the bank has not undertaken any such loan campaign. “It is a fake one. However, we will approach the police against the scam being carried out using the name of the bank,” he said.

Nandakishore said the phishing attack is a new pattern that emerged ever since Google started to directly remove bogus loan apps from its store. According to him, the links being circulated now are connected to the bogus loan apps that were available in the Google Play Store. “These groups are now sending the links of malicious apps directly to the people. Since it comes directly, there is a huge possibility of people installing the apps on their devices. We have to be careful and shouldn’t click on any link that comes to our inbox offering financial benefit,” he said.

An officer with Cyberdome — a part of the cybersecurity wing of Kerala Police — said fraudsters have been circulating fake links in the name of banks. “People should be cautious against such frauds. The number of cases against fake loan apps has seen an increase in the past few years. Loans should be availed from banks as per the guidelines of RBI,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan apps loan fraud
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp