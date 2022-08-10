Rat fever could peak in Kerala by September: Experts

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon showers and school reopening have triggered a surge in communicable diseases — viral fever, influenza, leptospirosis and dengue in Kerala. This year, the state has, so far, recorded at least 48 leptospirosis (rat fever) and 18 dengue deaths. Health experts have, in fact, warned of a leptospirosis outbreak in the coming two weeks, in view of the heavy rains and flood alerts.

In the past eight days alone, six leptospirosis deaths were reported in the state. Since January, at least 1,291 confirmed and 1795 suspected leptospirosis cases have been recorded. “Next two weeks are crucial. We hope the flood mitigation work undertaken by the government would limit the number of leptospirosis cases,” says Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

“In 2018, places where flooding occurred reported a large number of leptospirosis cases. This year, cases are likely to peak by September” Lack of proper waste management by local bodies is highlighted as one of the primary reasons for the multiplying rodent population, which, in effect, spikes leptospirosis cases.

“A multipronged intervention is needed,” adds Anish. “The disease can easily spread through the urine of rodents and stray dogs, when it gets mixed with flood water. Before entering the contaminated or stagnant water, people should properly cover their legs.”

Fever clinics opened

Monsoon being the primary breeding season for mosquitoes, the number of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, has also shot up. Over the past eight days, Kerala reported 455 suspected dengue cases.

This year, so far, the state reported at least 7,663 suspected and 2,322 confirmed dengue cases.

Notably, the additional stress on the health care system comes at a time when Covid cases are yet again on the rise. Most hospitals are flooded with patients with fever and flu symptoms, forcing the health department to open ‘fever clinics’ at public health care institutions in the state.

This month, at least 98,909 fever cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total number of cases this year to 17,97,197. “Owing to the pandemic, viral fever and flu cases went under-reported in the state over the past two years,” says a health department official.

“The situation is not alarming. People are going to the hospitals even for minor illnesses, which they ignored during the pandemic waves. Hence, the figures have has gone up.” Health experts believe communicable diseases are spiking because people have turned immunodeficient because of the ‘extra care’ they took to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19.

“The system should make more effective interventions and curb deaths related to communicable diseases,” says Anish. “Kerala is capable of preventing or handling the situation in a better way.”

Fever Check

If fever persists for more than five days, then it is a warning sign. You should consult a doctor

Breathlessness or having difficulty in doing routine chores, chest issues, headaches and inability to intake enough fluids are all cases which require a doctor’s help. Also, if you are unable to drink fluids and eat food properly in 2-3 days, then it could lead to major health issues

Those having serious health issues like lung complications, chronic liver diseases, kidney issues and heart issues are already weak and should, therefore, seek hospital care. Their condition can deteriorate fast. In the initial stages itself, they should get tested

Worrying numbers

48leptospirosis and 18 dengue deaths have been reported in the state so far this year

1,291confirmed and 1,795 suspected leptospirosis cases reported this year

7,663 suspected and 2,322 confirmed dengue cases reported

6leptospirosis deaths reported in the past eight days

455 suspected and 164 confirmed dengue cases reported in the past eight days

98,909 fever cases have been reported in Kerala in August, taking the total number of cases this year to 17,97,197

