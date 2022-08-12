A rustic viewpoint and local legends

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is abundant with unknown and beautiful spots blessed by nature. Every village can boast of one local attraction that makes it special in the eyes of the residents, filled with local lores. Ooramana, a little village nestled between Muvattupuzha river and an array of green hills has one such tourist spot — the Kodikuthimala, one of the tallest peaks in Ernakulam.

Being from Ooramana, I grew up hearing the legends of Kodikuthimala. After many years, I am taking the trip once again to this rustic landscape one of the hilltops where British surveyors planted a flag. The other one is in Malayattoor, says the enthusiastic auto-rickshaw driver Johny.

Just 11.7km Muvattupuzha lies Ooramana village. The paddy fields, nutmeg trees and the river make the place an unexplored heaven. Near the junction named Sivali, the path diverges to the hilltop. “Not many come to visit the hill. Sometimes youngsters come to hang out,” says Johny. A walk to the top from Sivali takes 30 minutes.

The winding path, literally paved through the middle of the hill, provides a mesmerising view of the valley on the way up — a teaser to what awaits one the top. Before reaching the top, Johny took me to the legendary puliallu. During my school days, puliallu used to be the stuff of legends. When the hill was a vast jungle, leopards roamed in the area. The allu or the small cave is where they ‘reportedly’ slept.

Another story traces back to Tipu Sultan. However, the natives provide a sobering explanation. The caves are man-made, says one. “It is also said that the rulers of Kochi used the cave as a hideout. In ancient times, according to my grandfather, the cave stretched for miles. But now, you can crawl inside to only some distance,” says Lukas K C, a local resident.

Five minutes away, near a mobile tower, all vehicles have to stop. And now it’s an upward climb — a three-minute walk through a muddy pathway. “You can see the entire Muvattupuzha township, the Nirmala College, and the Mayiladum Para from the top,” says Lukas. “My house is also blessed with the view,” he adds.

The land is full of grass, moss and friendly rocks. The breeze is calm and cool, giving respite after a brief exertion. And the view is sure not to disappoint you. Standing near the water authority tank at the top, you can watch the entire township. The long river appears like a narrow strip, and faraway hills shrouded in clouds. But the view in the direction of Kochi is completely obstructed by the rubber plantations and coconut trees. “Some years ago we could watch the Kochi lake from here,” says Lukas. The place where the Britishers planted a flag has been conserved even now. Being a sunny day, the hilltop looked more serene under the blue sky and cotton clouds.

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

Kodikuthimala

Distance from Kochi: 70km (approx)

Nearby attractions

Areekal waterfalls - 6.3km

Areekal caves - 4.2km

Mayiladum para - 4mins

Distance from Kochi - 36km

Where to stay?

In Muvattupuzha and Areekal, homestays and hotels are availabe at Rs 500 to Rs 12,000.



KOCHI: Kerala is abundant with unknown and beautiful spots blessed by nature. Every village can boast of one local attraction that makes it special in the eyes of the residents, filled with local lores. Ooramana, a little village nestled between Muvattupuzha river and an array of green hills has one such tourist spot — the Kodikuthimala, one of the tallest peaks in Ernakulam. Being from Ooramana, I grew up hearing the legends of Kodikuthimala. After many years, I am taking the trip once again to this rustic landscape one of the hilltops where British surveyors planted a flag. The other one is in Malayattoor, says the enthusiastic auto-rickshaw driver Johny. Just 11.7km Muvattupuzha lies Ooramana village. The paddy fields, nutmeg trees and the river make the place an unexplored heaven. Near the junction named Sivali, the path diverges to the hilltop. “Not many come to visit the hill. Sometimes youngsters come to hang out,” says Johny. A walk to the top from Sivali takes 30 minutes. The winding path, literally paved through the middle of the hill, provides a mesmerising view of the valley on the way up — a teaser to what awaits one the top. Before reaching the top, Johny took me to the legendary puliallu. During my school days, puliallu used to be the stuff of legends. When the hill was a vast jungle, leopards roamed in the area. The allu or the small cave is where they ‘reportedly’ slept. Another story traces back to Tipu Sultan. However, the natives provide a sobering explanation. The caves are man-made, says one. “It is also said that the rulers of Kochi used the cave as a hideout. In ancient times, according to my grandfather, the cave stretched for miles. But now, you can crawl inside to only some distance,” says Lukas K C, a local resident. Five minutes away, near a mobile tower, all vehicles have to stop. And now it’s an upward climb — a three-minute walk through a muddy pathway. “You can see the entire Muvattupuzha township, the Nirmala College, and the Mayiladum Para from the top,” says Lukas. “My house is also blessed with the view,” he adds. The land is full of grass, moss and friendly rocks. The breeze is calm and cool, giving respite after a brief exertion. And the view is sure not to disappoint you. Standing near the water authority tank at the top, you can watch the entire township. The long river appears like a narrow strip, and faraway hills shrouded in clouds. But the view in the direction of Kochi is completely obstructed by the rubber plantations and coconut trees. “Some years ago we could watch the Kochi lake from here,” says Lukas. The place where the Britishers planted a flag has been conserved even now. Being a sunny day, the hilltop looked more serene under the blue sky and cotton clouds. Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life Kodikuthimala Distance from Kochi: 70km (approx) Nearby attractions Areekal waterfalls - 6.3km Areekal caves - 4.2km Mayiladum para - 4mins Distance from Kochi - 36km Where to stay? In Muvattupuzha and Areekal, homestays and hotels are availabe at Rs 500 to Rs 12,000.