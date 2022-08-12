For a golden Onam

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Malayalis, Onam, the harvest festival is a celebration of joy. The 10 day festival is filled with activities, especially laying flower carpets and the traditional feast. Encapsulating the grandeur and festive spirit of Onam, Kiarah, a home decor boutique in Kochi has brought out a range of collections to deck up your homes. The theme is Onam and what is better to portray it than kasavu fabric?

Designed by Renu Abraham, the owner of the boutique, the special Onam decor collection includes beautiful, minimalist bedspreads, table runners, table cloths and cushions — all in the traditional while garment with golden borders.

“I started the boutique last year in November. Since then, I have been bringing out some unique collections based on various memorable occasions. This is, however, the first time that we are bringing a collection based on Onam. Just like we decorate our homes for ushering in Christmas, why not welcome Onam too with a whole new look for our abode? Also, this is the first Onam since the government lifted most of the Covid restrictions. Hence, I wanted to bring in something new to cheer up the customers,” says Renu.

The Kerala saree and dhoti have always been traditional attire that is worn during the time of Onam. Inspired by these, Renu’s new collection is completely designed using cotton fabrics. “The designs have been kept simple and traditional. While the bed linens feature a golden kasavu border, the cushion covers feature floral designs in gold and white colours,” adds Renu.

The traditional kasavu design on the border of the bedspreads gives it a classy look. To spruce up the look of the dining table, there is a line of table runners that also come in golden borders. The materials for creating the collection were procured and tailored by traditional artisans in Kannur, she says.

All over, the collection uplifts your home into a quintessential Onam abode. Everything is white and golden, matching your celebratory attires. The bedsheets are priced at `1,500 and the cushion covers at `800. The sale of the collections will start on Friday and will be available at her boutique, Kiarah at Ravipuram.

For online orders, visit Instagram @kiarah_homelinens.

