Man pours hot bitumen, three suffer burns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the unscientific filling of potholes has triggered a row, three persons who questioned improper methods adopted for road maintenance in Kochi were left with burns on Thursday after an irked worker poured hot bitumen on them.

The incident occurred around 5pm when Chilavannur residents Vinod Varghese, 41, Joseph Binu, 37, and Antony Jijo, 40, were returning to their homes in a car via the Water Land Road. Before entering the Chilavannur Road, they spotted that road maintenance work was under way. However, there was no signboard indicating traffic diversion and one of the workers showed a hand signal to proceed. Soon, another one blocked the car, and apparently, a verbal duel erupted out between Vinod and the worker. Subsequently, the worker, reportedly a Tamil Nadu native, poured hot bitumen on them.

“Vinod had a narrow escape as the tar they hurled didn’t fall on his body. But he sustained burn injuries on both hands. Joseph suffered burns on his abdomen and hands while Antony too suffered injuries on his hands. All are under treatment at a private hospital in the city,” said Rijo Jacob, a friend of the trio.

Vinod, a district functionary of the BJP Minority Morcha, had come out of the car and questioned the actions of the workers. That might have created a sudden provocation among the workers, he added.The Kadavanthra police have registered a case after collecting the statements of the injured. However, no arrest has been made yet.

