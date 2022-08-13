Home Cities Kochi

21-year-old hit by railway repair van while crossing track, dies

A 21-year-old college student died after being hit by a railway repair van while crossing a track in Angamaly on Friday morning.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old college student died after being hit by a railway repair van while crossing a track in Angamaly on Friday morning. The deceased is Anu, daughter of Sajan of Peechanicadu near Angamaly. She was a third-year BSc Zoology student of Angamaly Morning Star College.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30am. Anu saw a train coming from the Aluva side and moved to another track. But she was unaware of the railway repair van coming from the Chalakudy side through the track on which she was standing.

After being hit by the van, she fell to the other side of the track. Though rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to injuries. Police said six months ago, a college student was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the track at the same spot.

