Kerala cuisine at it’s best

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anishya Soman grew up having homely foods. “Thani naadan food items,” she calls them. And now, settled in Kochi, she is sharing her love for home-cooked meals with the world.

It all started in 2015 with a food blog on WordPress. “Many friends used to ask me for recipes. As requests increased, I decided to write them all down on a blog,” says the young IT professional. Soon, she branched ou to Instagram and YouTube.

“All I want is to show the world, especially busy Malayali families, that eating healthy is possible. And all we need to do is to keep our own food habits,” says Anishya who is also a food stylist. On a banana leaf, slightly wilted on stove top, she serves rice, yummy spicy beef fry, fish curries, moru kootan, beetroot thoran , etc. And she packs them nicely.

“I’m my own photographer and videographer,” she says. As she is working full time, it is during the weekends she brings out the chef in her to the world. “I source locally cultivated healthy vegetables and fruits for my dishes from the market organised by the residents of Kakkanad ,” she adds.

Anishya also likes to experiments with recipes. “Nadan cuisine is endless,” she says.

Vlog page: @anishyaskitchen

Scrambled prawns

Ingredients

Prawns - 250 gms

Dried red chilies - 2 nos.

(I used less spicy one)

Shallots - 10 nos

Garlic - 3 cloves

Coconut - 1/4 cup

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Salt - to taste (add a pinch only, else will be salty)

Coconut oil - 1 tbsp.

Preparation: Heat coconut oil in a pan and saute shallots, garlic cloves and and dried red chilies till fragrant. Allow it to cool down and grind with raw prawns. In the same pan add little more oil and cook the ground paste, pan covered in low flame. Add coconut, salt and curry leaves and scramble it.Add little more coconut oil and saute for few seconds and serve hot.





