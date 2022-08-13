Home Cities Kochi

Kerala cuisine at it’s best

Anishya Soman grew up having homely foods. “Thani naadan food items,” she calls them. And now, settled in Kochi, she is sharing her love for home-cooked meals with the world.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anishya Soman grew up having homely foods. “Thani naadan food items,” she calls them. And now, settled in Kochi, she is sharing her love for home-cooked meals with the world.

It all started in 2015 with a food blog on WordPress. “Many friends used to ask me for recipes. As requests increased, I decided to write them all down on a blog,” says the young IT professional. Soon, she branched ou to Instagram and YouTube.

“All I want is to show the world, especially busy Malayali families, that eating healthy is possible. And all we need to do is to keep our own food habits,” says Anishya who is also a food stylist.  On a banana leaf, slightly wilted on stove top, she serves rice, yummy spicy beef fry, fish curries, moru kootan, beetroot thoran , etc. And she  packs them nicely. 

“I’m my own photographer and videographer,” she says. As she is working full time, it is during the weekends she brings out the chef in her to the world.  “I source locally cultivated healthy vegetables and fruits for my dishes from the market organised by the residents of Kakkanad ,” she adds. 

Anishya also likes to experiments with recipes. “Nadan cuisine is endless,” she says. 

Vlog page: @anishyaskitchen

Scrambled prawns 

Ingredients
Prawns - 250 gms
Dried red chilies - 2 nos. 
(I used less spicy one)
Shallots - 10 nos
Garlic - 3 cloves
Coconut - 1/4 cup
Curry leaves - 1 sprig
Salt - to taste (add a pinch only, else will be salty)
Coconut oil - 1 tbsp.

Preparation: Heat coconut oil in a pan and saute shallots, garlic cloves and and dried red chilies till fragrant. Allow it to cool down and grind with raw prawns. In the same pan add little more oil and cook the ground paste, pan covered in low flame. Add coconut, salt and curry leaves and scramble it.Add little more coconut oil and saute for few seconds and serve hot.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp