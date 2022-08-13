Kottayam police chief K Karthick gets Centre’s award for excellence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kottayam district police chief K Karthick has been selected for Union Home Ministry’s award for excellence in crime investigation. The award for the excellent investigative work that he carried out in the Manasa murder case during his stint as Ernakulam Rural SP helped him bag the prestigious award. Proper scientific evidence collection and timely completion of investigation are the major factors considered by the ministry to provide the award. On July 30, 2021, Rakhil, a 32-year-old Kannur resident, shot 24-year-old Manasa P V, a fourth-year dental student, in a house at Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam after she allegedly declined his proposal. A scientific investigation was carried out in the case, and those who helped the key accused and two Bihar natives who provided the gun were arrested. Karthick, a 2011 batch IPS officer, also investigated the Palarivattom flyover case and submitted the report when he was the Vigilance SP. The investigation into actor Kalabhavan Mani’s death was also headed by Karthick. “Really, it’s an honour to get such an award. It would not have been possible without my team,” Karthick said when asked about the award.