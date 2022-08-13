‘Lock Dileep’ fake WhatsApp group: Crime branch takes over investigation

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch has taken over the probe into the fake WhatsApp group ‘Dileep ne Puttanam’ (lock Dileep), which has the numbers of an IPS officer, people from the film fraternity, a lawyer and a journalist as its members. Actor Dileep is an accused in both the 2017 actor assault case and subsequent conspiracy case.

Kottayam crime branch DySP Amminikuttan S has been appointed as the investigation officer. The group has numbers of Baiju Kottarakara, ADGP B Sandhya, actor Manju Warrier, director Aashiq Abu, journalist Nikesh Kumar and advocate T B Mini, who represents the survivor, as members.

“After coming to know about the fake WhatsApp group from crime branch, Baiju lodged a written complaint with the Kochi City Police and the state police chief. Based on the latter’s order, a case was registered in the Ernakulam Central police station on July 22. It was registered under IPC 465 for forgery and IPC 469 for using forged documents or electronic records. The case was transferred to the crime branch on August 4,” an official with the Ernakulam Central police station said.

“Assistance of cyber cell and cyber police station is sought to trace the people behind the fake WhatsApp group. Letter will be sent to the WhatsApp nodal officer to gather information about the phone number used to create the group. We are also checking similar cases registered in the state,” a crime branch official said.

