Home Cities Kochi

‘Lock Dileep’ fake WhatsApp group: Crime branch takes over investigation

To send letter to WhatsApp nodal officer to gather info about number used to create group

Published: 13th August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch has taken over the probe into the fake WhatsApp group ‘Dileep ne Puttanam’ (lock Dileep), which has the numbers of an IPS officer, people from the film fraternity, a lawyer and a journalist as its members. Actor Dileep is an accused in both the 2017 actor assault case and subsequent conspiracy case.

Kottayam crime branch DySP Amminikuttan S has been appointed as the investigation officer. The group has numbers of Baiju Kottarakara, ADGP B Sandhya, actor Manju Warrier, director Aashiq Abu, journalist Nikesh Kumar and advocate T B Mini, who represents the survivor, as members.

“After coming to know about the fake WhatsApp group from crime branch, Baiju lodged a written complaint with the Kochi City Police and the state police chief. Based on the latter’s order, a case was registered in the Ernakulam Central police station on July 22. It was registered under IPC 465 for forgery and IPC 469 for using forged documents or electronic records. The case was transferred to the crime branch on August 4,” an official with the Ernakulam Central police station said.

“Assistance of cyber cell and cyber police station is sought to trace the people behind the fake WhatsApp group. Letter will be sent to the WhatsApp nodal officer to gather information about the phone number used to create the group. We are also checking similar cases registered in the state,” a crime branch official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp Dileep cybercrime Actor abduction case
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp