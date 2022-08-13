Newest airline Akasa makes first Kochi flight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first flight to Kochi arrived from Bengaluru on Friday. The service from Kochi was inaugurated by Cochin International Airport Limited managing director S Suhas. Akasa Air will offer double-daily flights in each direction in the Bengaluru-Kochi sector from Saturday.

According to an official, the Akasa Air flight 1353 took off from Bengaluru at 11am and landed in Kochi at 12.04pm. Subsequently, flight 1354 took off at 1.10pm from Kochi and reached Bengaluru at 2:15pm.

Of the two daily services, the first one will arrive from Bengaluru at 8.30am and return at 9.05am. The second flight will be arriving at 12:30pm and returning at 1.10pm. Kochi tops the list of Akasa’s first phase of operations, with 56 services catering to Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

“CIAL cherishes the collaboration with Akasa. This will enhance the connectivity in this sector and will trigger a change in the airfare matrix. The efforts taken by the chairman and the board of directors to bring in more airlines have started producing results. Commencement of Akasa’s operation exemplifies CIAL’s vision to offer optimum convenience and flexibility to passengers,” Suhas said. With the launch of Akasa’s operations, Kochi airport will see 100 departures to Bengaluru alone in a week.

