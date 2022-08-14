Home Cities Kochi

Police issue lookout notice for murderer

An Aadhaar card recovered from the lodge helped identify the suspect.

KOCHI: Police have issued a look-out notice against Suresh, 38, of Mulavukadu who allegedly stabbed to death Edison, of Neendakara, Kollam, at a hotel near the North railway overbridge a few days ago. The police issued the lookout notice after they failed to nab the accused. Suresh aka Kallan Suresh escaped immediately after the incident taking his belongings from a nearby lodge, where he was staying.

An Aadhaar card recovered from the lodge helped identify the suspect. Suresh is accused in several cases including attacking and robbing a woman who lived alone near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. Edison, too, was also involved in narcotics cases.

The police have received information that the accused escaped to Karnataka. “We are getting tip-offs from several places regarding the accused. But as per our information, he is not in Kerala. We will soon catch him,” said a police officer.

