RLV College fest: Events, artists galore

The festival staged various performances by renowned artists. Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the festival on Saturday.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

RLV Ramakrishnan performing at the Samabhavana arts fest in Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, participated in the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by organising the art festival ‘Samabhavana’.

Teachers and students who received the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, the Chennai Music Academy Award, the Lalithakala Akademi Award, and the M G University Art Festival winners will be felicitated at the event.

An exhibition was also organised by the Fine Arts Department. The three-day festival will conclude on August 15. The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve. 

