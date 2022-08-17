Attack on youth: First accused held

KOCHI: The first accused in the case related to the murder bid on a youth at a Wine and Beer Parlour at Kanjiramattam was arrested on Tuesday. Jinesh, 28, of Chuvad Cherukunnel, Edakatuvayal, and a few others attacked Rinas after an argument over money. The accused hacked Rinas on his head and shoulders.
Mulanthuruthi police had arrested five people earlier in connection with the incident. Jinesh was arrested from Vyttila Hub.
