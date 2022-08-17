Home Cities Kochi

Attack on youth: First accused held

The first accused in the case related to the murder bid on a youth at a Wine and Beer Parlour at Kanjiramattam was arrested on Tuesday.

Published: 17th August 2022

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first accused in the case related to the murder bid on a youth at a Wine and Beer Parlour at Kanjiramattam was arrested on Tuesday. Jinesh, 28, of Chuvad Cherukunnel, Edakatuvayal, and a few others attacked Rinas after an argument over money. The accused hacked Rinas on his head and shoulders.
Mulanthuruthi police had arrested five people earlier in connection with the incident. Jinesh was arrested from Vyttila Hub.

