National urban development conclave logo unveiled

KOCHI: Local-self Government Minister MV Govindan on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Bodhi 2022, a national urban conclave to be organised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in October. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai and secretary Abdul Malik K V among others attended the event at the JN Stadium. “The conclave will reinvent urban development for Kochi, Kerala’s commercial city,” the minister said after launching the logo virtually. He also said though Kerala is ahead in achievements in sectors such as healthcare and education, the state needs to progress more in urban planning and development. “The conclave will help take a meaningful step towards filling this gap and will consider development in the backdrop of looming natural calamities and climate change,” he said. “The conclave at Bolgatty Palace will be attended by experts on urban planning from development authorities, urban planning bodies and educational institutions,” said Chandran Pillai.