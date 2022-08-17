Home Cities Kochi

National urban development conclave logo unveiled

He also said though Kerala is ahead in achievements in sectors such as healthcare and education, the state needs to progress more in urban planning and development.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local-self Government Minister MV Govindan on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Bodhi 2022, a national urban conclave to be organised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in October. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai and secretary Abdul Malik K V among others attended the event at the JN Stadium.

“The conclave will reinvent urban development for Kochi, Kerala’s commercial city,” the minister said after launching the logo virtually. He also said though Kerala is ahead in achievements in sectors such as healthcare and education, the state needs to progress more in urban planning and development.

“The conclave will help take a meaningful step towards filling this gap and will consider development in the backdrop of looming natural calamities and climate change,” he said. “The conclave at Bolgatty Palace will be attended by experts on urban planning from development authorities, urban planning bodies and educational institutions,” said Chandran Pillai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MV Govindan
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp