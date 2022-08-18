Home Cities Kochi

Chinmaya Vidyalaya golden jubilee fete kicks off

The golden jubilee celebrations of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vaduthala kicked off with the ‘curtain raiser’ programme that was held at the school auditorium on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The golden jubilee celebrations of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vaduthala kicked off with the ‘curtain raiser’ programme that was held at the school auditorium on Wednesday. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. The chief guest of the day was Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Piravom. Principal Prathiba V welcomed the gathering. The introductory address was by K S Vijayakumar, president, board of management, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vaduthala.

