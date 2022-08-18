Kochi residents not keeping track of visitors: Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the numbers of murder and drug abuse cases in flats are rising in the city, residents’ associations and flat owners seem to be least bothered about ensuring safety. Though the residents had noticed the footsteps and loud noise of strangers in the flat where the police found the body of Sajeev Krishnan, wrapped in a bed sheet, they chose not to inform the police.

“A large number of people visited the flat. But neither the association nor the families living there were bothered about it. Had they informed the police, this kind of an incident could have been prevented,” said City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. He said the police have made arrangements for the residents and flat owners to facilitate the police verification of tenants.

“In a recent meeting with the residents’ association, we asked them to update the details on the police website. But only a few of them are following it. Though the flats are booked in the name of one person, 10–15 people are visiting and staying there. Though some flat owners are strict in collecting the details of the visitors, most of them are not at all bothered,” he said.

The commissioner also said the prime suspect in the flat murder case — Arshad — is wanted in a robbery case too. “This guy is a childhood friend of Sajeev Krishnan’s flatmate. He had been staying in the flat for the past two weeks. No one in the apartment verified his details. Had they done so, they could have helped the police nab him. The residents’ association and flat owners should also install CCTV cameras in the flats. If so, we can reduce crime to a large extent,” the Nagaraju added.

KOCHI: While the numbers of murder and drug abuse cases in flats are rising in the city, residents’ associations and flat owners seem to be least bothered about ensuring safety. Though the residents had noticed the footsteps and loud noise of strangers in the flat where the police found the body of Sajeev Krishnan, wrapped in a bed sheet, they chose not to inform the police. “A large number of people visited the flat. But neither the association nor the families living there were bothered about it. Had they informed the police, this kind of an incident could have been prevented,” said City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. He said the police have made arrangements for the residents and flat owners to facilitate the police verification of tenants. “In a recent meeting with the residents’ association, we asked them to update the details on the police website. But only a few of them are following it. Though the flats are booked in the name of one person, 10–15 people are visiting and staying there. Though some flat owners are strict in collecting the details of the visitors, most of them are not at all bothered,” he said. The commissioner also said the prime suspect in the flat murder case — Arshad — is wanted in a robbery case too. “This guy is a childhood friend of Sajeev Krishnan’s flatmate. He had been staying in the flat for the past two weeks. No one in the apartment verified his details. Had they done so, they could have helped the police nab him. The residents’ association and flat owners should also install CCTV cameras in the flats. If so, we can reduce crime to a large extent,” the Nagaraju added.