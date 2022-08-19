Bharathapuzha, Bhagavathis and blockbusters

Amrutha Gopinath By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vazhalikkavu a serene temple by the banks of Bharathapuzha is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves a bit of cultural exploration. Located in Thrissur’s Painkulam village, the temple and its premises might be familiar to cinephiles, as they have been part of ‘shooting locations’ of several films such as Naghakshathangal, Oridathu, Paithrikam, Mazhavilkavadi, Valsalyam, Sallapam, Aaram Thampuran and Ghodha.

Situated in the middle of a paddy field, the temple is also famous for Tholpaavakoothu (shadow puppetry), a ritualistic artform practised at some Bhagavathi temples. Behind a white screen at

he koothumaadam (a special enclosure/stage), with bright wick lamps in the front, the stories of Ramayana are performed using leather puppets, usually during festive seasons.

“Vaazhalikkavu temple is said to have been built about 400 years ago,” said Hariprasad U Varma, a 21-year-old resident of the village. “Every year, ahead of the annual festival, the whole Ramayana is performed over seven nights using puppets. The festival, known as Vela, is held in March or April.”

The koothumaadam, Hariprasad adds, was earlier used to store grains and hay. “Now it remains closed, unless there is a performance,” he says.

The deities here are two Bhagavathis Amma (mother) and Makal (daughter) forms. “Everything here has two versions... two flagstaffs, two velichappadu (oracles),” explains Hariprasad. Elaborating on local legends, a Painkulam resident K L M Suvardhan, 46, says: “This is where Goddess Bhadrakali took rest while travelling back to Kailas after killing the demon Dharikan. It is said that she sat on a banana leaf under the banyan tree here. That’s how the place came to be known as Vazhalikkavu (vazha means plantain, and kavu sacred grove).”

Residents here say this picturesque village is an ideal destination to get a feel of the Valluvanadan culture. “Our village offers a blend of nature, spirituality, heritage and culture,” says a resident, Arun Vadakkedath, 21.

Where: About 100km from Kochi; 9km from Shoranur Junction railway station.

Nearby attractions:

Kerala Kalamandalam - 8km

Vallathol Museum - 1.8km

Eripuram Sree Mahavishnu Temple 10km

Mundaya Ayyapan Kaavu - 12km

Varikkassery Mana - 20km

Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam - 9km

Saneeswaran Kovil - 9km

Kavalappara Kottaram- 13km

Mithranandhapuram Kshethram - 8.8km

Accommodation: Resorts as well as home stays are available within a 5km radius.

