Actor abduction case: Justice Kauser recuses from hearing survivor’s petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice Kauser Edappagath on Friday recused himself from hearing the petition filed by the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case seeking to transfer the trial in the case from the present judge to another court.

When the case came up for hearing, the court informed that it was avoiding the hearing in the case without citing any reason. Earlier, Justice Kauser had recused himself from hearing the petition filed by the crime branch seeking to forward the memory card to the FSL for examination.Later, another single judge heard the petition and allowed the plea of the crime branch.

Plea to change courtto be heard on Aug 24

The Ernakulam principal sessions court conducting the trial in the 2017 actor assault case on Friday posted all petitions related to the case for hearing to August 24. The survivor and the prosecution had filed pleas challenging the transfer of the case from the additional special sessions court to the principal sessions court.

The move was made following the promotion of the presiding officer as the district and sessions judge. The court apprised that a similar plea was filed before the HC, which will be considered on August 22.

