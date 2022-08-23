Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC issues notice to writer Civic Chandran

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to writer Civic Chandran on an appeal filed by the victim in the sexual assault case seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to the writer by the Kozhikode Sessions Court. Justice Mary Joseph also sought the view of the state government and sought clarification whether the de facto complainant has locus standi to approach the court seeking to cancel the bail granted to the accused.

The order was issued on an appeal filed by the victim, belonging to SC community,  against the Sessions Court’s order granting bail to Chandran. The Sessions Court had observed that the available material clearly showed that there was an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Chandran. These findings were unjust and unsustainable in law, the petitioner said.

