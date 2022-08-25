Kochi Corp’s town planning committee to propose ‘Delhi model’ public toilets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a week-long visit to the national capital to assess the public toilet model maintained by the Delhi municipal corporations, the Kochi Corporation’s town planning committee is set to present a proposal in that regard before the council. The seven-member team, which returned on Wednesday, made the visit following the city administration’s decision to implement the ‘Take a Break’ programme to set up toilets in public places. “The Delhi-model toilets with modern facilities can be installed in Kochi only if the maintenance is given to deserving contractors and a meagre amount is charged from the public for using the facility. A proposal would be presented before the council for approval,” said M H M Ashraf, chairman of the town planning committee. The team visited the public toilets maintained by the East Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi corporations. “Almost all the public toilets under the corporations there were given to contractors for maintenance and were clean,” Ashraf pointed out. Earlier this month, Mayor M Anilkumar had asked the town planning committee to submit a report on the status of public toilets.