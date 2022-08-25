Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp’s town planning committee to propose ‘Delhi model’ public toilets

The team visited the public toilets maintained by the East Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi corporations.

Published: 25th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP, public toilet
By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a week-long visit to the national capital to assess the public toilet model maintained by the Delhi municipal corporations, the Kochi Corporation’s town planning committee is set to present a proposal in that regard before the council. The seven-member team, which returned on Wednesday, made the visit following the city administration’s decision to implement the ‘Take a Break’ programme to set up toilets in public places.

“The Delhi-model toilets with modern facilities can be installed in Kochi only if the maintenance is given to deserving contractors and a meagre amount is charged from the public for using the facility. A proposal would be presented before the council for approval,” said M H M Ashraf, chairman of the town planning committee.

The team visited the public toilets maintained by the East Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi corporations. “Almost all the public toilets under the corporations there were given to contractors for maintenance and were clean,” Ashraf pointed out. Earlier this month, Mayor M Anilkumar had asked the town planning committee to submit a report on the status of public toilets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Kochi delhi public toilet
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp