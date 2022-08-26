This festive season, Metro card holders to get slew of discounts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Axis Bank-Kochi Metro partnership making strides, the former has launched an array of offers on the Kochi1 card to attract passengers this Onam season. Aiming to promote the use of Kochi1 cards, discounts are offered on the purchase of utility products, bill payments and even for dining.

The bank has partnered Amazon Pay to provide discounts on recharges, utility and bill payments. The ‘Dining Delights’ offer has been extended to Kochi1 card holders, through which they can avail discounts on food and beverage bills. Customers can also avail attractive dine-out deals with EazyDiner when using their Kochi1 card.

“Not just the high-end restaurant users, even common people can avail the EazyDiner offer with the Kochi1 card. Around 15% discount is offered on payments up to Rs 500 at restaurants. Also, 20% discount offered on products worth Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 at Lulu Mall is facilitated with the card,” said Sanjeev Moghe, president and head-Cards and Payments, Axis Bank. The bank has tied up with over 30 merchants in Kochi, like the select outlets in Lulu Mall and restaurants including Malabar Plaza, Ifthar and Ambiswamy.

So far, 1.3 lakh Kochi1 cards have been issued by the bank. As per the bank officials, there are around 16,000 daily users of the card. The bank has also decided to roll out campaigns along with Kochi Metro to promote the card as it helps daily commuters save considerably more with discounted metro fares. The cardholders also get lounge access and discounts on bus tickets, which is making the Kochi1 card popular among Kochiites.

“We are in talks with applications, including Paytm and PhonePe, paving the way for commuters to book tickets through them, if convenient. Also, changes are being made to the existing Kochi1 app. All efforts are being taken to enable more commuters to join the metro using the card. Now, with vending machines installed at 22 metro stations, 8-10% ticketing is done through machines. With the Kochi Metro attaining over one lakh ridership daily, the Kochi1 card users will also increase,” Sanjeev pointed out.

