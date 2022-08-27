Home Cities Kochi

Homestays in Kerala stare at uncertain future

With the tourism sector returning slowly to normalcy, homestays are seeing the arrival of new players.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the tourism sector returning slowly to normalcy, homestays are seeing the arrival of new players. From 300-odd licensed homestays with classifications, their number in the state has gone up to around 600. The state government has done away with some rules to aid the smooth functioning of homestays, but a new set of regulations has triggered fresh problems. Then there are the unlicensed ones.

Kerala State Homestays and Tourism Society (KHATS) president M P Sivadathan said the presence of unclassified homestays has left a dent on the tourism industry’s image. “Only those residential homestays that have the tourism department’s classification certificates as per rules revised via the government order in 2020 should be allowed to put up ‘homestay’ boards. Also, only classified homestays should be allowed to market their facilities both inside and outside the country,” said Sivadathan.

“More than 1,000 homestays are functioning in empty residential buildings or houses taken on lease with just a licence obtained from the local self-government bodies,” he said. “To aid the industry, the government had recently done away with the no-objection certificate. But now we have to submit the ownership and residence certificates. That is okay. But problems crop up when we approach the local bodies for the certificates. They ask us to present the plan of the house including of the room in which tourists will be accommodated,” he said.

“When we say the LSGs have the blueprints of the houses already, the authorities reply that it won’t work since the room is not specifically earmarked,” he said. According to him, the homestay owners are forced to seek the service of licensed architects or civil engineers to draw the new plan.

“Here comes an unwanted expenditure. The engineer won’t draw a plan without a fee that comes to around 10% of the cost of the house,” said Kosygin Andrews, owner of Aqualillies Water Front Heritage Homestay, Kumarakom. The KHATS has sent a representation to the tourism minister seeking to resolve the problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Homestays Kerala Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp