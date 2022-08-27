Indonesia looks forward to investing in IT, healthcare sector in Kerala: Consul General

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indonesian Government is working on a package for foreign filmmakers, Indonesian Consul General Agus P Saptono has said. Attending an interactive session on trade and investment opportunities in Indonesia hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Kerala State Development Council here on Thursday, the Consul General said the package would be announced soon.

The Consul General said Indonesia is looking forward to investment in sectors such as IT, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, machinery, automotive sector. Spices, coir, marine products, cashew and coffee from Kerala have great demand in Indonesia. IT companies and the food processing industry could also look at Indonesia as a potential investment destination, he added.

The Consulate of Indonesia is already at work to facilitate greater access to Indian products in Indonesia. India and Indonesia have a strong trade relationship. The two countries signed a comprehensive economic cooperation treaty in 2018 with the target of raising the total volume of trade between the two countries to $50 billion by 2025.

At present, the trade volume is a little over $20 billion. India is the largest importer of crude palm oil from Indonesia, besides large volumes of coal, oil, textiles, footwear and furniture. South India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala, were major destinations for Indonesian furniture. Indonesian companies also have been investing in Pune, Bengaluru Chennai and Telangana.

The Consul General, who was accompanied by Dadang Hidayat, Minister Counsellor and Bona Kusuma, Trade Attache, Embassy of Indonesia, New Delhi, welcomed the Indian business community to visit the ‘Trade Expo Indonesia 2022’ being held in mid-October.

