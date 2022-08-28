Home Cities Kochi

Conduct routine checks on buses, Kerala HC tells police, MVD

The Kerala High Court has ordered the police and the motor vehicle department (MVD) to conduct routine checks on buses to confirm the driver is not under the influence of any drugs.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered the police and the motor vehicle department (MVD) to conduct routine checks on buses to confirm the driver is not under the influence of any drugs. Justice Viju Abraham issued the order while granting bail to Shain, of Thrissur, an accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court observed that allowing a person, who is possessing an intermediate quantity of contraband, to drive public transport is a matter of serious concern as it could endanger the lives of the general public.
Shain was arrested on July 21 from Kodungallur for possessing 1.830g of MDMA. The police found the drug in his pocket during a routine check. 

The prosecution, while opposing the bail plea, alleged that the contraband was seized from the accused when he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a bus. “It is disturbing to note that the petitioner is allowed to work as a driver in a public transport vehicle in which hundreds of passengers are travelling. If a person is allowed to drive after consuming narcotic drugs, it causes a serious threat to the lives of people who are depending on these vehicles.

Therefore, the superintendent of police (rural), Ernakulam district and also the regional transport officer should take serious note of the said aspect and consider even cancellation of the driving licence of the petitioner, of course, in accordance with the law,” observed the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp