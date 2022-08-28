Conduct routine checks on buses, Kerala HC tells police, MVD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered the police and the motor vehicle department (MVD) to conduct routine checks on buses to confirm the driver is not under the influence of any drugs. Justice Viju Abraham issued the order while granting bail to Shain, of Thrissur, an accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court observed that allowing a person, who is possessing an intermediate quantity of contraband, to drive public transport is a matter of serious concern as it could endanger the lives of the general public.

Shain was arrested on July 21 from Kodungallur for possessing 1.830g of MDMA. The police found the drug in his pocket during a routine check.

The prosecution, while opposing the bail plea, alleged that the contraband was seized from the accused when he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a bus. “It is disturbing to note that the petitioner is allowed to work as a driver in a public transport vehicle in which hundreds of passengers are travelling. If a person is allowed to drive after consuming narcotic drugs, it causes a serious threat to the lives of people who are depending on these vehicles.

Therefore, the superintendent of police (rural), Ernakulam district and also the regional transport officer should take serious note of the said aspect and consider even cancellation of the driving licence of the petitioner, of course, in accordance with the law,” observed the court.

