IT ecosystem in Kerala to get tech boost from Google

The IT ecosystem in the state will get an opportunity to learn the nuances of latest technology as tech giant Google is in the process of enhancing the IT ecosystem of Kerala.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IT ecosystem in the state will get an opportunity to learn the nuances of latest technology as tech giant Google is in the process of enhancing the IT ecosystem of Kerala. Speaking on the latest plan of Google, Satyendra Khare, Growth leader, Partner ecosystem, Google, said they are in the process of enhancement and enablement of the IT ecosystem in Kerala in terms of getting them trained on Google Cloud and certified on Google Cloud.

“We see a huge opportunity to modernise the customer-IT infrastructure in the state. We have already started doing it for banking, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and many other sectors. We have also started providing training to understand the latest technologies that Google has developed,” he said.

He said the company is committed to bringing the latest technology to transform each and every individual in order to transfer the enterprise, customer experience, and user experience. He was interacting with the media during the God’s Own Conclave being organised by the Kerala Chapter of CIO Association of India (CIOKlub).

 The conclave themed ‘Tech Tides & Good Vibes,’ marks the third anniversary of the Kerala Chapter and will emphasise the importance of strategic thinking and building a culture of innovation through the wise use of technology. More than hundred CIOs from across India and around 20 major global technology leaders from across the industry attended the conclave.    

Actress Aparana Balamurali inaugurated the event, which was organised with the support of around 20 leading brands including iPlanet Enterprise, Apple, Jio Business, Google Cloud, Econz, Dell Technologies, StarOneIT, Airtel, HPE and Skylark.  CIOKlub Kerala president Sreekumar Balachandran, CIOKlub General Body members Subhash Singh, and Gireesh Kulkkarni, Google India and SAARC Strategic Partnerships Head Satyendra Khare, Dell Apex Director Satish Vaidhyanathan, and HPE India Country Manager Sukeerthy also attended the event.

