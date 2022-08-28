KV Thomas entry in Thrikkakara backfired: CPI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM’s strategy to welcome senior leader K V Thomas, who was then with the Congress, to the LDF’s Thrikkakara bypoll campaign faced severe criticism in the ongoing CPI district conference held at Eloor, Ernakulam on Saturday.

Coming down heavily on the party’s decision to share the dais with Thomas, CPI, the second largest ally of the LDF in Kerala, stated the move didn’t yield any result. The conference observed that the sudden arrival of Thomas into the LDF turned out to be a boomerang as his cooperation with the front strengthened the Congress camp more.

The leaders also said the voters in the constituency judged his arrival as against the value-based political ideology of the LDF. The CPI’s activity report, presented at the conference, also stated that the LDF faced a setback following the adamant stand on implementing the K-Rail project and also because of the campaign by the opponents saying that the candidate was a nominee of the church.

The report said there are allegations that the people of Kerala are dissatisfied with the second LDF government. Though the government has implemented several welfare schemes, there is a general feeling that there are some flaws. The implementation of the K-Rail project, which was approved by the LDF, invited wrath from the people.

“Several complaints have come up against many ministers. The chief minister and the CPM are controlling all the departments and are taking decisions on the appointment of top officials. This will not be beneficial for a united political front”. Read the report. The revenue department, handled by the CPI, also came under scrutiny. The delay in services at revenue offices invited criticism, said the report. The conference will conclude on Sunday.

