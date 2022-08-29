Home Cities Kochi

Man sets generator room on fire at private hospital in Aluva

The police on Sunday arrested a person who had earlier set on fire the generator room and a pick-up truck at a private hospital in Aluva.

Published: 29th August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Sunday arrested a person who had earlier set on fire the generator room and a pick-up truck at a private hospital in Aluva. The incident happened on August 12 when Nishad Mohammadali, 26, of Kunnamkulam, was brought to the Najath Hospital with an injury, at 10.30 pm. He clashed with the staff regarding facilities there before fleeing. The hospital reported damage to the tune of Rs 25 lakh. 

After identifying the accused with the help of CCTV footage, the police found he was hiding near Thodupuzha. A police team raided the hideout and arrested him. A probe revealed that was involved in multiple criminal cases. He had damaged properties at two private hospitals in Aluva and Muvattupuzha. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva Najath Hospital Aluva hospital fire
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp