Man sets generator room on fire at private hospital in Aluva

KOCHI: The police on Sunday arrested a person who had earlier set on fire the generator room and a pick-up truck at a private hospital in Aluva. The incident happened on August 12 when Nishad Mohammadali, 26, of Kunnamkulam, was brought to the Najath Hospital with an injury, at 10.30 pm. He clashed with the staff regarding facilities there before fleeing. The hospital reported damage to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

After identifying the accused with the help of CCTV footage, the police found he was hiding near Thodupuzha. A police team raided the hideout and arrested him. A probe revealed that was involved in multiple criminal cases. He had damaged properties at two private hospitals in Aluva and Muvattupuzha. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

