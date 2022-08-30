Home Cities Kochi

Shutters raised at Idamalayar dam

When the same is measured in cubic metre per second, it is called cumecs.

Volunteers of civil defence are trying to pull out their fiber boat that drowned in the Periyar river on Tuesday morning.

Volunteers of civil defence are trying to pull out their fiber boat that drowned in the Periyar river on Tuesday morning.(Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration has urged people residing along the banks of the Periyar river to remain vigilant after two shutters of the Idamalayar dam were raised to discharge 65.35-131 cumecs of excess water. The two shutters were raised by 50cm each at 4pm on Monday. The water level at Idamalayar stood at 164.05m.

Following the opening of the dam's shutters, the district collector cautioned people living along the banks of Periyar to remain alert due to the rising water levels in the river.

Fishing, swimming, crossing the river and tourism-related activities have been banned till further instructions, the collector, who is also the head of the district disaster management authority, said. Due to strong undercurrents in Periyar, people have also been asked not to wash clothes or take baths on the banks of the river.

