Home Cities Kochi

Indulgent artist turns detective in ‘Pentiment’

To be clear, he would have a very different background in everyone’s game, based on our choices. He stays with a pleasant farming family and makes a lot of friends in the village.

Published: 01st December 2022 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose

Image for representation purpose

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

KOCHI: Andreas is a hedonistic artist from Basel. He studied law and alchemy at the University but dropped out before he could complete it. Before he can set up his own art practice in Nuremberg, he spends some time in an obscure abbey off a village called Tassing in Bavaria.

To be clear, he would have a very different background in everyone’s game, based on our choices. He stays with a pleasant farming family and makes a lot of friends in the village. His best friend is brother Piero, an elderly scribe at the abbey, who he considers as wholesomeness personified. While Andreas has several squabbles with the Prior of the abbey on his numerous unfinished assignments, nothing raises tensions like a shocking murder at the Abbey. Set in the 16th century, Pentiment is a text-based adventure filled with intrigue.

Determined to find out the actual perpetrator of the crime, I, as Andreas, fight against the clock and set out early every morning to explore the town and find clues that may help me in the process. I skip work, lunch with strangers, dig -up graves, lie, break into locked rooms, and solve cyphers — all to get to the bottom of the mystery. But all this is between the incredible narrative that spouts out a lot of gossips. I didn’t know what the Holy Roman Empire was and would have gone the rest of my life without learning anything about it, if not for the game’s very interesting picturisation of society during the era.

To get this far into the game as to enjoy it, a player would have to do quite a bit of reading; it is a text-based game after all. I do hope they have faster text speeds in a later update, because I found the fastest speed in the current version is still a bit slow, and they are unskippable. But to compensate, the artwork is splendid, as it attempts to take us through a book that was stylised based on the era. I do feel richer for playing Pentiment.

At the very least, I come out of this experience with the very real knowledge that Pentiment is not a type of cherry pepper. The game is currently available for the Windows and Xbox platforms and is free to play with the Xbox game pass.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hedonistic artist Pentiment Bavaria
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp