Go eco-friendly, go for bamboo

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever taken a sip from a cup made from bamboo? Or used a portable lamp stand made from bamboo? If you like eco-friendly products but do not wish to compromise on functionality while switching to them, bamboo is the way to go. And if you want to find all the bamboo products you would need in your daily life under one roof, just head to the ongoing Kerala Bamboo Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor.

On offer are bamboo products for daily use and the household such as toothbrushes, combs and kitchenware including plates, home décor items like lampshades and lamp stands and also cosmetic items like bamboo jewellery. The fest features products of over 300 artists from across the state and the country, including states like Karnataka and Assam. There are nearly 180 stalls to choose from.

Photos: A Sanesh

Among them are seven stalls set up by Wayanad-based Elements Bamboo Art and Craft Group offering products like ornaments, stationery items, kitchenware and also furniture that will give your home a contemporary and earthy look.

“The demand for bamboo products is huge as many people want eco-friendly materials. We have been making value-added bamboo products for over 25 years and uphold the idea of eco-friendly coexistence,” says the group’s secretary Benny K A. The stall by Kochi-based Roots Cottons, displaying bamboo lampshades, flower vases and more, is the one to be if you are someone who loves to give a boho or contemporary look to your living room or bedroom.

The seller also has beautiful home décor items made of other eco-friendly alternatives like jute and pine wood. “Plant holders made of wood, jute lanterns and jute doormats are available here. The products are finding several takers as people have become aware of sustainability,” said Antony Cleetus of Kochi Roots Cottons.

For jewellery, head to Manjusha Sathish or Green Earth Jewellery where some of the trendiest bangles, earrings, anklets, chains, lockets and lockets made of clay are available. The Kerala State Bamboo Mission has organised the fest on behalf of the Department of Industries and Commerce. Stalls serve delicious food made from bamboo and bamboo shoots, besides Kudumbashree’s food court has been set up too. Those looking to grow bamboo can find a sapling at one of the nurseries at the fest, which concludes on December 4.

KOCHI: Ever taken a sip from a cup made from bamboo? Or used a portable lamp stand made from bamboo? If you like eco-friendly products but do not wish to compromise on functionality while switching to them, bamboo is the way to go. And if you want to find all the bamboo products you would need in your daily life under one roof, just head to the ongoing Kerala Bamboo Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor. On offer are bamboo products for daily use and the household such as toothbrushes, combs and kitchenware including plates, home décor items like lampshades and lamp stands and also cosmetic items like bamboo jewellery. The fest features products of over 300 artists from across the state and the country, including states like Karnataka and Assam. There are nearly 180 stalls to choose from. Photos: A SaneshAmong them are seven stalls set up by Wayanad-based Elements Bamboo Art and Craft Group offering products like ornaments, stationery items, kitchenware and also furniture that will give your home a contemporary and earthy look. “The demand for bamboo products is huge as many people want eco-friendly materials. We have been making value-added bamboo products for over 25 years and uphold the idea of eco-friendly coexistence,” says the group’s secretary Benny K A. The stall by Kochi-based Roots Cottons, displaying bamboo lampshades, flower vases and more, is the one to be if you are someone who loves to give a boho or contemporary look to your living room or bedroom. The seller also has beautiful home décor items made of other eco-friendly alternatives like jute and pine wood. “Plant holders made of wood, jute lanterns and jute doormats are available here. The products are finding several takers as people have become aware of sustainability,” said Antony Cleetus of Kochi Roots Cottons. For jewellery, head to Manjusha Sathish or Green Earth Jewellery where some of the trendiest bangles, earrings, anklets, chains, lockets and lockets made of clay are available. The Kerala State Bamboo Mission has organised the fest on behalf of the Department of Industries and Commerce. Stalls serve delicious food made from bamboo and bamboo shoots, besides Kudumbashree’s food court has been set up too. Those looking to grow bamboo can find a sapling at one of the nurseries at the fest, which concludes on December 4.