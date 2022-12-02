Home Cities Kochi

‘Vedhik’ e-edu platform set for Dec 7 launch in Kochi   

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The full-fledged Vedhik eSchools learning platform will be launched on December 7 and will be available for all schools at an affordable cost. This ambitious scheme aims to create equal opportunities for all students by eliminating inequality and providing high-quality education for all.

A key feature of Vedhik eSchools is the multiple-teacher experience, which provides an opportunity to learn the same lessons from a selection of teachers based on student preference. The course is conducted by professionals, including former chief secretaries, DGPs, former vice-chancellors, and IT experts. It provides students with a unique opportunity to learn from the best teachers in the country on a single platform.

Along with a loaded curriculum, the platform will also have many ancillary services like entrance coaching, civil services training, skill development and language enhancement. The inauguration of the platform will be held in Kochi.

