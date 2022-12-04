Navy to hold demo at Kochi's Rajendra Maidan 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) will organise an operational demonstration, displaying its combat prowess and capabilities, at 4 pm at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

A flypast by fighter aircraft and a mock amphibian attack by marine commandos will be the highlight. The Governor will pay floral tributes at 10.40 am at the War Memorial at Kochi Naval Base.

On Saturday, the Navy organised a symphonic band concert led by Commander Vijay D’Cruz at Sagarika auditorium at Kochi Naval base. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and SNC chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi were the chief guests.

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) will organise an operational demonstration, displaying its combat prowess and capabilities, at 4 pm at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion. A flypast by fighter aircraft and a mock amphibian attack by marine commandos will be the highlight. The Governor will pay floral tributes at 10.40 am at the War Memorial at Kochi Naval Base. On Saturday, the Navy organised a symphonic band concert led by Commander Vijay D’Cruz at Sagarika auditorium at Kochi Naval base. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and SNC chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi were the chief guests.