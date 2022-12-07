Home Cities Kochi

With Biennale round the corner, road works at Fort Kochi yet to gain pace

The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), which is assigned with most of the road repair and beautification works, is doing a catch-up job, though it had a minimum of three years to get the work done.

Workers cleaning the beach area in Fort Kochi ahead of the Biennale | A Sanesh

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: With less than a week to go for the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB), the road works, drainage cleaning and toilet facilities in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery which hosts the three-month-long biennial of international contemporary art festival, have not been completed yet.

The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), which is assigned with most of the road repair and beautification works, is doing a catch-up job, though it had a minimum of three years to get the work done. The fifth edition of KMB was to be held in 2020, before getting postponed due to the pandemic.

This edition of KMB, which will begin on Monday, is expected to see over 10 lakh visitors, as compared to six lakh in the 2018 edition. However, lack of basic public facilities such as good roads and clean toilets will expose the state’s tourism sector, according to stakeholders. “Kochi Muziris Biennale is less than a week away, and major road works are yet to be completed by CSML. The half-way abandoned works on Thamaraparamb to Kamalakadavu Road should be completed urgently,” said Antony Kureethara, Fort Kochi councillor and Opposition leader in Kochi Corporation. Kureethara along with others, protested in front of the CSML office on Tuesday demanding fast completion of drainage on both sides of the Kottavalappu Road, covering the drainage with slabs at the earliest and completing the tarring work in the area.

Mayor M Anilkumar said that bio-toilets will be installed in the area during the Biennale and a system will be put in place to maintain the existing ones. The condition of roads in the area is pathetic, causing anxiety to residents and organisers.

“After the pandemic, this is the biggest festive season for the city where lakhs of tourists are expected. Despite enough funds and approvals to proceed with the work, the CSML has not done its job,” said a resident. “With Cochin Carnival and Kochi Muziris Biennale round the corner, the incomplete works will give a hard time to  tourists,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSML officials said that the road works in Fort Kochi will be completed by December 10. “The work on KB Jacob Road is nearing completion and the works on River Road and Bellar Road have just begun,” said a CSML official. The contractor who was assigned the work at River and Bellar Road had delayed the work. Hence, it was re-tendered, and the work is progressing, he said.  

On the status of Chungam Bridge which connects Mattanchery and Fort Kochi, the official said that the bridge’s design had to be revised as it was built several years ago. “The piling work on one side has been completed and the work on the other side is progressing. The work on the bridge is expected to be over by March 2023,” the official added.

