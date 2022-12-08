Cinema paradiso

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Film buffs from across India are set to descend on Thiruvananthapuram for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) starting on Friday. Making a comeback after the pandemic lull, the eight-day fest will include curated films, discussions involving veteran film personalities, and cultural activities. The spirit of cinema and creativity shall reign supreme.

Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the IFFK 2022 promises to be a memorable edition featuring 184 films from over 70 countries. They will be screened across 14 venues, including the Tagore Theatre.

New “global” packages such as ‘Silent Films With Live Music’, ‘The Surreal Cinema of Alejandro Jodorowsky’, ‘Auteur Odes’, ‘Light And Shadows Of F W Murnau’, ‘Country Focus’ (with six Serbian films) are likely to be a novel visual experience of masterpieces by international filmmakers.

“The present edition marks a full-fledged, spirited comeback of the IFFK,” says Chalachithra Academy secretary C Ajoy. “The registrations have crossed 12,000. Apart from film screenings, there will be several relevant discussions on cinema. We are looking at transforming IFFK as a hub for regional cinema. That said, we have also ensured the presence of aces from world cinema.”

Iranian filmmaker to be honoured

Over 40 foreign delegates are expected at this year’s IFFK. “The fest is also a window for film tourism possibilities,” adds Ajoy. “We are planning to take it up as a project and approach the government.”

The festival will begin at Nishagandi auditorium on Friday, with the Indian premiere screening of the French film ‘Tori and Lokita’, directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Dardenne Brothers).

‘Tori and Lokita’ deals with human trafficking and the problems of marginalised people in Belgian society. The masterfully crafted film, which premiered in the Competition section of the Cannes Films festival this year, went on to bag the Cannes 75th Anniversary Award.

Notably, IFFK will honour Iranian filmmaker and activist Mahnaz Mohammadi with the ‘Spirit of Cinema Award’. Mahnaz, who has been jailed several times by the Iranian government for her proactive stance against the county’s social systems, is expected to attend the inaugural ceremony. Organisers, however, are yet to confirm her participation, as Iran has imposed travel curbs on her.

The fest will also honour the unconventional Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the closing ceremony. Films of Bela will be showcased as a retrospective – Szabadgyalog (The Outsider, 1981), A Londoni Férfi (The Man from London, 2007), Családi Tüzfészek (Family Nest, 1979), Werckmeister Harmóniák (Werckmeister Harmonies, 2000), Kárhozat (Damnation,1988) are some. Besides the screenings, a Malayalam book by veteran film critic C S Venkiteswaran will also be published.

Creme de la creme

Expectations are high as the edition’s artistic director, Deepika Susheelan, boasts quite an impressive portfolio. She worked as the head of programmes at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for three years, and curated its 50th edition in Goa. She has also helmed programming at the Durban International Film Festival.

Deepika says there would be special focus on films from the early, silent era through the ‘Light And Shadows Of F W Murnau’ retrospective segment. “Another specially curated segment is ‘Silent Films With Live Music’. Five silent films will have live music by British Film Institute’s resident pianist, Jonny Best,” she adds.

“Jonny is among a small number of pianists specialising in improvising and restoring the beauty of silent films through music. The segment will also celebrate the centenary screening of F W Murnau’s much-acclaimed silent horror film ‘Nosferatu’ (1922).”

The German horror classic has an interesting history. It was once embroiled in a copyright case, courtesy an alleged resemblance to Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’. “Stoker’s family sued the makers of ‘Nosferatu’, and the court ruled that the film had infringed copyrights. Thus, all copies of the film were ordered to be destroyed,” says Deepika. “However, a few copies that had been sent overseas survived, and were later restored.”

Serbian flavour

Deepika is equally excited about the ‘Country Focus’ package. “Serbia is coming under the spotlight for the first time at IFFK,” she notes. “If you look at the film movements that happened in the country over the past few years, there has been a drastic change. Many inspiring and artistically rich films are coming up from the present generation of filmmakers there. The innovative approach in Serbian films that reflect the present political and social system is commendable.

“The new wave of Serbian films presented at IFFK will include Milos Pusic’s ‘Working Class Heroes’, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival this year. We have also planned four retrospectives of Serbian master Emir Kusturica.

Midnight screening, tribute to Satyan

‘Surreal Cinema of Alejandro Jodorowsky’ is another segment to watch out for. The Chilean-French filmmaker’s works such as Poesía Sin Fin (Endless Poetry, 2016), La Danza de la Realidad (The Dance of Reality, 2013), and Santa Sangre (Santa Sangre, 1989), are notables on the screening list.

Marking American screenwriter-director Paul Schrader’s golden jubilee in the world of cinema, his directorial works Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, First Reformed, and Master Gardener will be screened. The retrospective segment will also include Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and The Last Temptation of Christ, which were written by Schrader.

Another highlight of IFFK will be the midnight screening of ‘Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion’ on the fourth day of the fest at the Nishagandhi open theatre, which has a capacity of 2,500 seats. As part of tribute segments, G Aravindan’s ‘Thampu’ Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Swayamvaram’, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will be celebrated at IFFK.

On the sidelines, an exhibition featuring 100 photos of photographer Punalur Rajan, curated by Mangad Ratnakaran, and 110 photos chronicling the career of actor Satyan on his 110th birth anniversary, curated by R Gopalakrishnan, will also be held at IFFK.

Last but not least, homages will be paid to French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, scriptwriters John Paul and T P Rajeevan, director G S Panicker, actor Prathap Pothen, cinematographer Pappu and producer Atlas Ramachandran.

Celebrating womanhood

Films by 33 women directors from 17 countries are set to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as a celebration of womanhood.

Malayalam films to be screened at IFFK

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Lijo Jose Pellissery

Ariyippu: Mahesh Narayanan

Aayirathonnu nunakal : Thamar KV

Baakki Vannavar: Amal Prasi

Pada : Kamal K M

Normal : Pratheesh Prasad

Great depression : Aravind H

Vetta Pattikalum Ottakkarum : Rarish G, 19(1)(a) : Indhu V S

*These seven films by debut filmmakers have been selected for the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category.

*The above two movies are selected under the international competition section

