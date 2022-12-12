Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Carnival starts with peace ceremony

“It is celebration time in Old Cochin. Thousands who are out-of-station come home to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Cochin Carnival gives form and substance to their festivities,”

Published: 12th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin Carnival (File photo)

Cochin Carnival (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 39th edition of the Cochin Carnival began on Sunday with the peace and solidarity ceremony. Inspired by the ‘UN International Year of Peace’, the Ceremony of Peace and Solidarity takes place on the second Sunday of December every year as a prelude to the Cochin Carnival celebrations. The ceremony has been going on for the past 38 years.

“It is celebration time in Old Cochin. Thousands who are out-of-station come home to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Cochin Carnival gives form and substance to their festivities,” said an organiser of the event. 

At the solidarity ceremony, people from all walks of life and representatives of various socio-cultural organisations joined the men in uniform (Indian Navy), ex-servicemen, various wings of the civil administration and local self-government bodies to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country’s defence. 

“Each year, the next-of-kin of those who laid down their lives in the defence of our country are specially invited. The programme began at 9am and concluded by 9:30am on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Carnival UN International Year of Peace Old Cochin
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp