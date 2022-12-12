Home Cities Kochi

Kerala youth who ‘accompanied’ friends carrying drugs granted bail

After spending over one month in jail under judicial custody, Nibin secured bail after he convinced the sessions court that he was riding pillion and had no knowledge about the drugs.

Published: 12th December 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nibin Roy, from Vathikkudi in Idukki was jailed after he was caught with two other friends for carrying 5.8mg of MDMA. The 21-year-old claimed that he wasn’t aware of his friends’ activities when he decided to ride with them and is now pleading innocence.

After spending over one month in jail under judicial custody, Nibin secured bail after he convinced the sessions court that he was riding pillion and had no knowledge about the drugs. Police said Nibin was caught along with his friends Ameer, 24, of Madhoor, Kasaragod, and Kalandhar Ibrahim, 26, of Siribagiru, Kasaragod, while riding triple on a bike under the Cheranelloor police station limits. 

“The trio was stopped during a routine vehicle check and the contraband was seized from Ameer,” said an officer. The three were booked under Sections 22 (b) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Nibin submitted in the sessions court that the recovery of the contraband was effected from the first accused and he didn’t know about the contraband. The court granted bail to Nibin on executing a bond for Rs 1 lakh and directed him to appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

