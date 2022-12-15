300-crore renovation work of Ernakulam south railway station progressing fast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovation of the Ernakulam south railway station at a cost of Rs 299.95 crore which was launched a few months ago is moving at a brisk pace.The revamping, which includes construction of

multi-storey buildings on the western and eastern sides of the station spread over a total built-up area of about 62,000 sq m, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, a Railway release said.

“All mandatory clearances were obtained from the forest department, GCDA, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Kochi Corporation and other civic authorities. Soil exploration and topographical survey works have been completed as part of the preliminary work for construction of various buildings,” said the statement.

Southern Railway has awarded the renovation work of the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station as an EPC contract to Bridge and Roof Company India Ltd, Kolkata, at a cost of Rs 299.95 crore, setting a time-frame of 24 months for completion of the project.

A sketch of the proposed revamped south railway station

As per the proposed plan, a separate three-storey building will be built on the eastern side. It will have a passenger booking facility, a hospital and administrative offices. On the western side, a four-storey building has been proposed. It will be house a ticketing area, waiting lounges, and a commercial area with connectivity to all platforms using escalators and lifts.

As part of facilitating necessary construction works, shifting of materials and facilities from the terminal building on the eastern side has been completed. Demolition of offices of senior engineers and works and stores wing for facilitating the construction of a multi-level car parking has also been completed.

Ernakulam Junction presently handles over 1.96 crore passenger footfalls annually. The Railways expects that the upgrade will accommodate exponential growth in passenger traffic in the years to come. Along with South Railway station, the ministry of railways has selected Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations for major revamping.

Major revamps

A separate three-storey terminal building on the eastern side

Passenger booking facility

Railway hospital

14 escalators and 22 lifts

Multi-level car parking with electric vehicle

charging facility.

