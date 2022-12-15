Bars closed, late-night hunt for toddy lands two youngsters in police net in Kochi 

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva West Police on Monday arrested two youngsters who broke into a toddy shop at Kallupalam in Alangadu near Aluva late on Monday night. The duo — Agesh, 21, of Karumalloor and Vighnesh, 25, of Alangadu — was caught by the local residents while trying to steal toddy from the shop and handed over to the police.

It was around 11.15pm the police night patrolling unit received a call regarding a theft attempt at a toddy shop. Soon, a team led by Aluva West station house officer Basil Thomas reached the spot. “When the police team reached the spot, local residents were seen blocking Vighnesh in front of the toddy shop. They told us that another person is inside it and they have locked all the doors to prevent him from escaping,” a police officer said.

The police personnel opened the door and took Agesh into custody. Later, their arrests were recorded. During interrogation, the duo confessed to have broken into the toddy shop to consume toddy.

“On Monday night, the youths consumed liquor and wanted to have more. As the liquor shops and bars were closed by 11pm, they decided to steal toddy. Ajesh, with help of Vighnesh, broke into the shop by climbing through the tinned roof. However, someone noticed their attempt and alerted the residents,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under various IPC sections for theft and trespassing. They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

