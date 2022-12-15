Home Cities Kochi

Bars closed, late-night hunt for toddy lands two youngsters in police net in Kochi 

The case was registered under various IPC sections for theft and trespassing.

Published: 15th December 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Alcoholic, Alcohol addict

(Photo | Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva West Police on Monday arrested two youngsters who broke into a toddy shop at Kallupalam in Alangadu near Aluva late on Monday night. The duo — Agesh, 21, of Karumalloor and Vighnesh, 25, of Alangadu — was caught by the local residents while trying to steal toddy from the shop and handed over to the police.

It was around 11.15pm the police night patrolling unit received a call regarding a theft attempt at a toddy shop. Soon, a team led by Aluva West station house officer Basil Thomas reached the spot. “When the police team reached the spot, local residents were seen blocking Vighnesh in front of the toddy shop. They told us that another person is inside it and they have locked all the doors to prevent him from escaping,” a police officer said.

The police personnel opened the door and took Agesh into custody. Later, their arrests were recorded. During interrogation, the duo confessed to have broken into the toddy shop to consume toddy.

“On Monday night, the youths consumed liquor and wanted to have more. As the liquor shops and bars were closed by 11pm, they decided to steal toddy. Ajesh, with help of Vighnesh, broke into the shop by climbing through the tinned roof. However, someone noticed their attempt and alerted the residents,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under various IPC sections for theft and trespassing. They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toddy shop
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp