Santosh Trophy top scorer Jesin hopes Messi wins World Cup

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Jesin T K is a die-hard fan of Lionel Messi and his favourite team is Argentina. But for the Kerala striker, who scored six goals to become the top scorer in the last Santosh Trophy held in Malappuram, France is the strongest team among the semi-finalists in the Qatar World Cup. “I would like to see a France-Argentina final. In the end, Argentina should win and Messi should lift the World Cup,” said Jesin, who now plays for East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Jesin T K

He says Argentina has put on an impressive performance this time. “Argentina came into the World Cup in terrific form with a 36-game unbeaten run. However, they faced a setback in the first match against Saudi Arabia. After that, they came back strongly. Messi, who is in supreme form, has risen to the level of our expectations,” says the 22-year-old.

Apart from Messi, Luka Modric of Croatia and Kylian Mbappe, I also like French striker Olivier Giroud. “Opponents will need an army to stop the Mbappe-Giroud pair,” he says.

Jesin couldn’t go to Qatar to watch the world cup matches. After the Santosh Trophy tournament, I joined East Bengal. I am currently at the training camp of the team in Kolkata. I watch most of the World Cup matches at the camp,” says Jesin.

Jesin had recently won the C Jabir Soccer Award in the senior male player category instituted by the Malappuram District Veterans Football Association in memory of former Indian football player C Jabir.

