Top trenders 2022: Delectable Paneer Pasanda and many more

KOCHI: As the year draws to a close, ‘Google Year in Search’ has shared snippets of what people looked up online. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob presents some interesting picks from the most-searched recipes in India and across the globe
Paneer Pasanda
Ingredients
200 grams paneer
1/2 cup cornflour
1/4 cup water
Oil (for frying)
For the filling:
50 grams of Paneer (grated)
50 grams Khoya
1/2 teaspoon green chilli (finely chopped)
1 tablespoon fresh coriander (finely chopped)
1/2 teaspoon ginger (grated)
Salt (to taste)
6-8 raisins (chopped)
6-8 cashew nuts (chopped)
For the gravy
4 tablespoon Vegetable oil
1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds
2 Bay Leaves
2 teaspoons Ginger garlic paste
1/4 cup tomato puree
¼1/4 cup cashew nut paste
½ 1/4 cup brown onion paste
2 teaspoons coriander powder
1/2½ teaspoon turmeric powder
2 teaspoons kashmiri red chilli powder
½1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder
Salt (To taste)
1 tablespoon kasuri methi (Crushed)
¼ 1/4 cup fresh cream
1 teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Method of preparation
To make paneer triangles
1)Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to prepare the filling.
2)Cut paneer pieces into equal triangles.
3)Mix cornflour with water and make a paste.
4)Take 2 paneer pieces and keep a small amount of filling in one of the pieces.
5)Cover it with another piece.
6) Prepare all the paneer triangles in the same manner.
7)Heat the oil for frying.
8)Dip the paneer triangles in the cornflour mixture and shallow fry until it becomes golden brown.
For the gravy
1) Heat oil in a pan
2) Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and bay leaves
3) Add ginger garlic paste and fry until the raw smell is gone.
4)Add tomato puree and cashew nut paste along with ¼a cup of water and cook for a minute.
5)Now add brown onion paste and cook for another minute.
6)Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt, and then cook for 2-3 minutes.
7)Add water as required to thin the gravy.
8)Now add Kasuri methi, fresh cream, sugar, and lemon juice and cook for a minute.
9)Add the paneer triangles to the gravy and cook for 1-2 minutes.
10)Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, fried onions, fried cashew nuts, and fresh cream.
11)Serve with Naan, laccha paratha, or jeera rice.
Sex on the beach
Ingredients
Ice 1 1/2 oz. vodka
1 oz. peach schnapps
2 oz. orange juice
2 oz. cranberry juice
Lemon slice and umbrella for garnish
Method of preparation
1)Fill a glass with ice. Add vodka, peach schnapps and orange juice.Pour cranberry juice over
2)Garnish with lemon slice and umbrella
Paneer Burji
Ingredients
250 gm paneer (cottage cheese- grated)
1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds
1 teaspoon grated ginger
4-5 crushed garlic cloves
1 finely chopped green chilli (finely chopped)
2 medium onions
1 large tomato
1 medium capsicum
1/4 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1½ tablespoons sunflower oil
2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves finely chopped
Salt to taste
Method of preparation
1)Heat the oil on a tawa and add the cumin seeds.
2)Add ginger, garlic, green chilli and onion, and saute it until transparent.
3)Add all the seasonings and tomatoes.
4)Cook the tomatoes until mashed.
5)Add the capsicum and grated paneer.
6)Mix well on high flame and finish with chopped coriander and lemon juice.
Pornstar Martini
Ingredients
Vanilla-flavoured vodka - 1 1/2 ounces
Passion fruit liqueur, preferably Passoã or De Kuyper - 1/2 ounce
Passion fruit puree - 1 ounce
Lime juice, freshly squeezed-1/2 ounce
Vanilla simple syrup- 1/2 ounce
Sparkling wine, preferably chilled- 2 ounces
Garnish - 1/2 cup passion fruit
Method of preparation
1. Fill a shaker with ice and add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine. Shake the mixture.
2. Strain the mixture into a chilled coupe glass
3. Use passion fruit as garnish preferably half a fruit.
4. Keep the sparking wine as a side and your flavour-punched pornstar martini is ready to serve.
Cinnamon roll or Zimtschnecken
Ingredients for the dough
Flour- 2 cups
Sugar- 1 tbsp
Salt- 1 tbsp
Whole milk: 3/4 cup
Butter: 1/2 cup
Egg : 1
Yeast: As per need
Steps for making the dough
Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl.
Then heat the milk and butter and stir it until the yeast is dissolved.
Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients, add the eggs and then mix everything together.
Knead the dough for 3minutes until it becomes soft. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
Ingredients for the fillings
Butter- 2 tbsp
Brown Sugar- 1/2
Cinnamon- 1 tbsp
Steps for the fillings
Roll the dough and dust with the softened butter ,brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Cut it into 10 to 12 equal pieces
Ingredients for cream cheese icing
icing sugar- 1 cup
cream cheese - 4 ounce
butter - 1/4 cup
vanilla extract- 1/2 teaspoon
Steps for the cream cheese icing
In a bowl combine the powdered sugar or icing sugar ,cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract and whisk until the glaze is smooth. Brush hot cinnamon rolls with cream cheese glaze.
CLASSIC PANCAKE WITH BLACKBERRY SAUCE
Ingredients:
For Classic Pancake
Eggs - 2
Sugar - 2 Tablespoons
Salt – a pinch
Lemon juice- 1/2 Tablespoons
All purpose flour- 3 Tablespoons
Milk- 2 Tablespoons
Baking powder- 1/2 Teaspoons
Vannila extract- 1 Teaspoon
For sauce
Frozen blackberry – 1/4 cup
Sugar – 1 Tablespoon
Lime juice- 1/4 Teaspoon
Corn flour- 1 Teaspoon
Water- 5 Tablespoons
Method of preparation
For pancake
Separate the egg white and yolk
Beat the egg white and add 2 tablespoons of sugar to it.
Add salt and lime juice to the same mixture.
In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolk,all purpose flour, milk, baking powder, and vanilla extract.
Blend the egg white mixture and egg yolk mixture together.
Grease a pan with butter and make the pancake on low flame.
For sauce
Heat a pan with 5 tablespoons of water and add frozen berries.
Add sugar and corn flour.
Cook on low flame until it has a creamy consistency.
MALAI Kofta
Ingredients
3 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed)
¾ cup paneer / cottage cheese (grated)
1 chilli
2 tbsp coriander
¼ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp raisins
2 tbsp cashew / kaju
2 tbsp maida / plain flour
oil (for frying)
For curry
1 tbsp butter
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp cumin / jeera
2 pod cardamom
1 bay leaf
1 inch cinnamon
2 clove
1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder
½ tsp turmeric
¾ tsp coriander powder
¼ tsp cumin powder
1 tsp salt
¼ cup cream / malai
½ cup water
1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed)
¼ tsp garam masala
Kofta preparation
1.Add 3 potato and ¾ cup paneer into a bowl.
2.Then add 1 chilli, 2 tbsp coriander, ¼ tsp cumin powder and ½ tsp salt. Now add 2 tbsp maida and mix well to form a soft dough.
3. prepare a small ball sized kofta and deep fry them in medium hot oil.
4. fry until the kofta turn golden brown and crisp.
Curry preparation for malia kofta
1. In a pan heat 2 tbsp oil and saute 1 onion, 1 tsp ginger, and garlic paste. Add 2 tomato and saute slightly.
2. Now add 2 tbsp cashew and continue to saute until the tomatoes soften completely. Blend the mix into a smooth paste
3. in a large kadai heat 1 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp oil.
4. saute 1 tsp cumin, 2 pod cardamom, 1 bay leaf, 1 inch cinnamon, 2 clove until it turns aromatic.
Keep the flame on low, add 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp coriander powder and ¼ tsp cumin powder. Saute
5. Add in the prepared onion tomato puree, 1 tsp salt and mix well. Cover and cook.
6. Now add ¼ cup cream and mix on low flame until it’s well combined.
7. Finally, pour the curry over kofta