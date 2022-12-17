Top trenders 2022: Delectable Paneer Pasanda and many more

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the year draws to a close, ‘Google Year in Search’ has shared snippets of what people looked up online. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob presents some interesting picks from the most-searched recipes in India and across the globe

Paneer Pasanda

Ingredients

200 grams paneer

1/2 cup cornflour

1/4 cup water

Oil (for frying)

For the filling:

50 grams of Paneer (grated)

50 grams Khoya

1/2 teaspoon green chilli (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh coriander (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon ginger (grated)

Salt (to taste)

6-8 raisins (chopped)

6-8 cashew nuts (chopped)

For the gravy

4 tablespoon Vegetable oil

1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

2 Bay Leaves

2 teaspoons Ginger garlic paste

1/4 cup tomato puree

¼1/4 cup cashew nut paste

½ 1/4 cup brown onion paste

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1/2½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons kashmiri red chilli powder

½1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt (To taste)

1 tablespoon kasuri methi (Crushed)

¼ 1/4 cup fresh cream

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method of preparation

To make paneer triangles

1)Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to prepare the filling.

2)Cut paneer pieces into equal triangles.

3)Mix cornflour with water and make a paste.

4)Take 2 paneer pieces and keep a small amount of filling in one of the pieces.

5)Cover it with another piece.

6) Prepare all the paneer triangles in the same manner.

7)Heat the oil for frying.

8)Dip the paneer triangles in the cornflour mixture and shallow fry until it becomes golden brown.

For the gravy

1) Heat oil in a pan

2) Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and bay leaves

3) Add ginger garlic paste and fry until the raw smell is gone.

4)Add tomato puree and cashew nut paste along with ¼a cup of water and cook for a minute.

5)Now add brown onion paste and cook for another minute.

6)Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt, and then cook for 2-3 minutes.

7)Add water as required to thin the gravy.

8)Now add Kasuri methi, fresh cream, sugar, and lemon juice and cook for a minute.

9)Add the paneer triangles to the gravy and cook for 1-2 minutes.

10)Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, fried onions, fried cashew nuts, and fresh cream.

11)Serve with Naan, laccha paratha, or jeera rice.

Sex on the beach

Ingredients

Ice 1 1/2 oz. vodka

1 oz. peach schnapps

2 oz. orange juice

2 oz. cranberry juice

Lemon slice and umbrella for garnish

Method of preparation

1)Fill a glass with ice. Add vodka, peach schnapps and orange juice.Pour cranberry juice over

2)Garnish with lemon slice and umbrella

Paneer Burji

Ingredients

250 gm paneer (cottage cheese- grated)

1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon grated ginger

4-5 crushed garlic cloves

1 finely chopped green chilli (finely chopped)

2 medium onions

1 large tomato

1 medium capsicum

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1½ tablespoons sunflower oil

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves finely chopped

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

1)Heat the oil on a tawa and add the cumin seeds.

2)Add ginger, garlic, green chilli and onion, and saute it until transparent.

3)Add all the seasonings and tomatoes.

4)Cook the tomatoes until mashed.

5)Add the capsicum and grated paneer.

6)Mix well on high flame and finish with chopped coriander and lemon juice.

Pornstar Martini

Ingredients

Vanilla-flavoured vodka - 1 1/2 ounces

Passion fruit liqueur, preferably Passoã or De Kuyper - 1/2 ounce

Passion fruit puree - 1 ounce

Lime juice, freshly squeezed-1/2 ounce

Vanilla simple syrup- 1/2 ounce

Sparkling wine, preferably chilled- 2 ounces

Garnish - 1/2 cup passion fruit

Method of preparation

1. Fill a shaker with ice and add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine. Shake the mixture.

2. Strain the mixture into a chilled coupe glass

3. Use passion fruit as garnish preferably half a fruit.

4. Keep the sparking wine as a side and your flavour-punched pornstar martini is ready to serve.

Cinnamon roll or Zimtschnecken

Ingredients for the dough

Flour- 2 cups

Sugar- 1 tbsp

Salt- 1 tbsp

Whole milk: 3/4 cup

Butter: 1/2 cup

Egg : 1

Yeast: As per need

Steps for making the dough

Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl.

Then heat the milk and butter and stir it until the yeast is dissolved.

Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients, add the eggs and then mix everything together.

Knead the dough for 3minutes until it becomes soft. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the fillings

Butter- 2 tbsp

Brown Sugar- 1/2

Cinnamon- 1 tbsp

Steps for the fillings

Roll the dough and dust with the softened butter ,brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Cut it into 10 to 12 equal pieces

Ingredients for cream cheese icing

icing sugar- 1 cup

cream cheese - 4 ounce

butter - 1/4 cup

vanilla extract- 1/2 teaspoon

Steps for the cream cheese icing

In a bowl combine the powdered sugar or icing sugar ,cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract and whisk until the glaze is smooth. Brush hot cinnamon rolls with cream cheese glaze.

Most searched recipes in India

Paneer Pasanda

Modak

Sex on the beach

Chicken soup

Malai kofta

Pornstar martini

Pizza margherita

Pancake

Paneer bhurji

Anarse

Most searched recipes globally

Paneer Pasanda

Bolo caseiro

Tuzlu kurabiye

Overnight oats

zimtschnecken (Cinnamon rolls)

Irmik helvası

Pancakes

Baba ganoush

Bulgur pilavı

Pasta Salad

CLASSIC PANCAKE WITH BLACKBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients:

For Classic Pancake

Eggs - 2

Sugar - 2 Tablespoons

Salt – a pinch

Lemon juice- 1/2 Tablespoons

All purpose flour- 3 Tablespoons

Milk- 2 Tablespoons

Baking powder- 1/2 Teaspoons

Vannila extract- 1 Teaspoon

For sauce

Frozen blackberry – 1/4 cup

Sugar – 1 Tablespoon

Lime juice- 1/4 Teaspoon

Corn flour- 1 Teaspoon

Water- 5 Tablespoons

Method of preparation

For pancake

Separate the egg white and yolk

Beat the egg white and add 2 tablespoons of sugar to it.

Add salt and lime juice to the same mixture.

In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolk,all purpose flour, milk, baking powder, and vanilla extract.

Blend the egg white mixture and egg yolk mixture together.

Grease a pan with butter and make the pancake on low flame.

For sauce

Heat a pan with 5 tablespoons of water and add frozen berries.

Add sugar and corn flour.

Cook on low flame until it has a creamy consistency.

MALAI Kofta

Ingredients

3 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed)

¾ cup paneer / cottage cheese (grated)

1 chilli

2 tbsp coriander

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp cashew / kaju

2 tbsp maida / plain flour

oil (for frying)

For curry

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin / jeera

2 pod cardamom

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon

2 clove

1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

¾ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp salt

¼ cup cream / malai

½ cup water

1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed)

¼ tsp garam masala

Kofta preparation

1.Add 3 potato and ¾ cup paneer into a bowl.

2.Then add 1 chilli, 2 tbsp coriander, ¼ tsp cumin powder and ½ tsp salt. Now add 2 tbsp maida and mix well to form a soft dough.

3. prepare a small ball sized kofta and deep fry them in medium hot oil.

4. fry until the kofta turn golden brown and crisp.

Curry preparation for malia kofta

1. In a pan heat 2 tbsp oil and saute 1 onion, 1 tsp ginger, and garlic paste. Add 2 tomato and saute slightly.

2. Now add 2 tbsp cashew and continue to saute until the tomatoes soften completely. Blend the mix into a smooth paste

3. in a large kadai heat 1 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp oil.

4. saute 1 tsp cumin, 2 pod cardamom, 1 bay leaf, 1 inch cinnamon, 2 clove until it turns aromatic.

Keep the flame on low, add 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp coriander powder and ¼ tsp cumin powder. Saute

5. Add in the prepared onion tomato puree, 1 tsp salt and mix well. Cover and cook.

6. Now add ¼ cup cream and mix on low flame until it’s well combined.

7. Finally, pour the curry over kofta

KOCHI: As the year draws to a close, ‘Google Year in Search’ has shared snippets of what people looked up online. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob presents some interesting picks from the most-searched recipes in India and across the globe Paneer Pasanda Ingredients 200 grams paneer 1/2 cup cornflour 1/4 cup water Oil (for frying) For the filling: 50 grams of Paneer (grated) 50 grams Khoya 1/2 teaspoon green chilli (finely chopped) 1 tablespoon fresh coriander (finely chopped) 1/2 teaspoon ginger (grated) Salt (to taste) 6-8 raisins (chopped) 6-8 cashew nuts (chopped) For the gravy 4 tablespoon Vegetable oil 1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds 2 Bay Leaves 2 teaspoons Ginger garlic paste 1/4 cup tomato puree ¼1/4 cup cashew nut paste ½ 1/4 cup brown onion paste 2 teaspoons coriander powder 1/2½ teaspoon turmeric powder 2 teaspoons kashmiri red chilli powder ½1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder Salt (To taste) 1 tablespoon kasuri methi (Crushed) ¼ 1/4 cup fresh cream 1 teaspoon sugar 2 teaspoons lemon juice Method of preparation To make paneer triangles 1)Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to prepare the filling. 2)Cut paneer pieces into equal triangles. 3)Mix cornflour with water and make a paste. 4)Take 2 paneer pieces and keep a small amount of filling in one of the pieces. 5)Cover it with another piece. 6) Prepare all the paneer triangles in the same manner. 7)Heat the oil for frying. 8)Dip the paneer triangles in the cornflour mixture and shallow fry until it becomes golden brown. For the gravy 1) Heat oil in a pan 2) Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and bay leaves 3) Add ginger garlic paste and fry until the raw smell is gone. 4)Add tomato puree and cashew nut paste along with ¼a cup of water and cook for a minute. 5)Now add brown onion paste and cook for another minute. 6)Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt, and then cook for 2-3 minutes. 7)Add water as required to thin the gravy. 8)Now add Kasuri methi, fresh cream, sugar, and lemon juice and cook for a minute. 9)Add the paneer triangles to the gravy and cook for 1-2 minutes. 10)Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, fried onions, fried cashew nuts, and fresh cream. 11)Serve with Naan, laccha paratha, or jeera rice. Sex on the beach Ingredients Ice 1 1/2 oz. vodka 1 oz. peach schnapps 2 oz. orange juice 2 oz. cranberry juice Lemon slice and umbrella for garnish Method of preparation 1)Fill a glass with ice. Add vodka, peach schnapps and orange juice.Pour cranberry juice over 2)Garnish with lemon slice and umbrella Paneer Burji Ingredients 250 gm paneer (cottage cheese- grated) 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds 1 teaspoon grated ginger 4-5 crushed garlic cloves 1 finely chopped green chilli (finely chopped) 2 medium onions 1 large tomato 1 medium capsicum 1/4 teaspoon garam masala 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder 1 teaspoon coriander powder 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1½ tablespoons sunflower oil 2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves finely chopped Salt to taste Method of preparation 1)Heat the oil on a tawa and add the cumin seeds. 2)Add ginger, garlic, green chilli and onion, and saute it until transparent. 3)Add all the seasonings and tomatoes. 4)Cook the tomatoes until mashed. 5)Add the capsicum and grated paneer. 6)Mix well on high flame and finish with chopped coriander and lemon juice. Pornstar Martini Ingredients Vanilla-flavoured vodka - 1 1/2 ounces Passion fruit liqueur, preferably Passoã or De Kuyper - 1/2 ounce Passion fruit puree - 1 ounce Lime juice, freshly squeezed-1/2 ounce Vanilla simple syrup- 1/2 ounce Sparkling wine, preferably chilled- 2 ounces Garnish - 1/2 cup passion fruit Method of preparation 1. Fill a shaker with ice and add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine. Shake the mixture. 2. Strain the mixture into a chilled coupe glass 3. Use passion fruit as garnish preferably half a fruit. 4. Keep the sparking wine as a side and your flavour-punched pornstar martini is ready to serve. Cinnamon roll or Zimtschnecken Ingredients for the dough Flour- 2 cups Sugar- 1 tbsp Salt- 1 tbsp Whole milk: 3/4 cup Butter: 1/2 cup Egg : 1 Yeast: As per need Steps for making the dough Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Then heat the milk and butter and stir it until the yeast is dissolved. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients, add the eggs and then mix everything together. Knead the dough for 3minutes until it becomes soft. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Ingredients for the fillings Butter- 2 tbsp Brown Sugar- 1/2 Cinnamon- 1 tbsp Steps for the fillings Roll the dough and dust with the softened butter ,brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Cut it into 10 to 12 equal pieces Ingredients for cream cheese icing icing sugar- 1 cup cream cheese - 4 ounce butter - 1/4 cup vanilla extract- 1/2 teaspoon Steps for the cream cheese icing In a bowl combine the powdered sugar or icing sugar ,cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract and whisk until the glaze is smooth. Brush hot cinnamon rolls with cream cheese glaze. Most searched recipes in India Paneer Pasanda Modak Sex on the beach Chicken soup Malai kofta Pornstar martini Pizza margherita Pancake Paneer bhurji Anarse Most searched recipes globally Paneer Pasanda Bolo caseiro Tuzlu kurabiye Overnight oats zimtschnecken (Cinnamon rolls) Irmik helvası Pancakes Baba ganoush Bulgur pilavı Pasta Salad CLASSIC PANCAKE WITH BLACKBERRY SAUCE Ingredients: For Classic Pancake Eggs - 2 Sugar - 2 Tablespoons Salt – a pinch Lemon juice- 1/2 Tablespoons All purpose flour- 3 Tablespoons Milk- 2 Tablespoons Baking powder- 1/2 Teaspoons Vannila extract- 1 Teaspoon For sauce Frozen blackberry – 1/4 cup Sugar – 1 Tablespoon Lime juice- 1/4 Teaspoon Corn flour- 1 Teaspoon Water- 5 Tablespoons Method of preparation For pancake Separate the egg white and yolk Beat the egg white and add 2 tablespoons of sugar to it. Add salt and lime juice to the same mixture. In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolk,all purpose flour, milk, baking powder, and vanilla extract. Blend the egg white mixture and egg yolk mixture together. Grease a pan with butter and make the pancake on low flame. For sauce Heat a pan with 5 tablespoons of water and add frozen berries. Add sugar and corn flour. Cook on low flame until it has a creamy consistency. MALAI Kofta Ingredients 3 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed) ¾ cup paneer / cottage cheese (grated) 1 chilli 2 tbsp coriander ¼ tsp cumin powder ½ tsp salt 2 tbsp raisins 2 tbsp cashew / kaju 2 tbsp maida / plain flour oil (for frying) For curry 1 tbsp butter 2 tbsp oil 1 tsp cumin / jeera 2 pod cardamom 1 bay leaf 1 inch cinnamon 2 clove 1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp turmeric ¾ tsp coriander powder ¼ tsp cumin powder 1 tsp salt ¼ cup cream / malai ½ cup water 1 tsp kasuri methi (crushed) ¼ tsp garam masala Kofta preparation 1.Add 3 potato and ¾ cup paneer into a bowl. 2.Then add 1 chilli, 2 tbsp coriander, ¼ tsp cumin powder and ½ tsp salt. Now add 2 tbsp maida and mix well to form a soft dough. 3. prepare a small ball sized kofta and deep fry them in medium hot oil. 4. fry until the kofta turn golden brown and crisp. Curry preparation for malia kofta 1. In a pan heat 2 tbsp oil and saute 1 onion, 1 tsp ginger, and garlic paste. Add 2 tomato and saute slightly. 2. Now add 2 tbsp cashew and continue to saute until the tomatoes soften completely. Blend the mix into a smooth paste 3. in a large kadai heat 1 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp oil. 4. saute 1 tsp cumin, 2 pod cardamom, 1 bay leaf, 1 inch cinnamon, 2 clove until it turns aromatic. Keep the flame on low, add 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp coriander powder and ¼ tsp cumin powder. Saute 5. Add in the prepared onion tomato puree, 1 tsp salt and mix well. Cover and cook. 6. Now add ¼ cup cream and mix on low flame until it’s well combined. 7. Finally, pour the curry over kofta