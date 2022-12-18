Home Cities Kochi

Kerala bypass project gets NHAI nod

The proposal for an alternative bypass was mooted in 2016 considering traffic congestion on the Edappally - Aroor stretch.

Published: 18th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India has accepted the proposal to develop a bypass connecting Angamaly and Kundannoor, which is expected to ease the traffic congestion on the Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH-66.

As per the plan, the 50 km-long highway will be developed as a greenfield highway under the Union government’s Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The bypass will start from NH-544 at Angamaly and pass through 17 villages located in Aluva, Kunnathunad and Kanayannur taluks. The bypass will be passing through areas located 10 km away from the existing highway.

The preliminary alignment of the bypass has been prepared with the help of a private agency. A notification will be issued after identifying the survey numbers based on the preliminary alignment, said NH-66 special deputy collector Padmachandra Kurup.

The proposal for an alternative bypass was mooted in 2016 considering traffic congestion on the Edappally - Aroor stretch.

 The opening of Lulu Mall has led to major traffic snarl- up at Edappally junction. Besides many shopping malls, automobile showrooms, and commercial establishments have come up on the stretch which has led to heavy traffic in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Lulu Mall
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp