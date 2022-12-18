Kerala bypass project gets NHAI nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India has accepted the proposal to develop a bypass connecting Angamaly and Kundannoor, which is expected to ease the traffic congestion on the Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH-66.

As per the plan, the 50 km-long highway will be developed as a greenfield highway under the Union government’s Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The bypass will start from NH-544 at Angamaly and pass through 17 villages located in Aluva, Kunnathunad and Kanayannur taluks. The bypass will be passing through areas located 10 km away from the existing highway.

The preliminary alignment of the bypass has been prepared with the help of a private agency. A notification will be issued after identifying the survey numbers based on the preliminary alignment, said NH-66 special deputy collector Padmachandra Kurup.

The proposal for an alternative bypass was mooted in 2016 considering traffic congestion on the Edappally - Aroor stretch.

The opening of Lulu Mall has led to major traffic snarl- up at Edappally junction. Besides many shopping malls, automobile showrooms, and commercial establishments have come up on the stretch which has led to heavy traffic in the area.

