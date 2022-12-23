Agriculture census commences in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th agriculture census began in Ernakulam district on Thursday. The census is being conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

According to District Collector Renu Raj, the public and officials need to cooperate to collect accurate information during the census. The collector also flagged off the proclamation rally held as a part of promoting the census.

She said the agriculture census plays an important role in formulating future activities and projects in the farming sector. “However, it is seen that when the officials arrive to collect details, people show reluctance to provide the necessary information. To avoid such a situation, it important to make the public aware of the reason why the census is being conducted,” she said.

The census will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will conclude on March 15. Around 600 temporary enumerators have been enlisted for this. The first agriculture census was held in 1970-71 and since then, it has been held every five years in all states and Union Territories.

