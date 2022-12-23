Home Cities Kochi

Agriculture census commences in Ernakulam

The census will be conducted in three phases

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

farmer

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | H Jashwanth Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th agriculture census began in Ernakulam district on Thursday. The census is being conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

According to District Collector Renu Raj, the public and officials need to cooperate to collect accurate information during the census. The collector also flagged off the proclamation rally held as a part of promoting the census.

She said the agriculture census plays an important role in formulating future activities and projects in the farming sector. “However, it is seen that when the officials arrive to collect details, people show reluctance to provide the necessary information. To avoid such a situation, it important to make the public aware of the reason why the census is being conducted,” she said.

The census will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will conclude on March 15. Around 600 temporary enumerators have been enlisted for this. The first agriculture census was held in 1970-71 and since then, it has been held every five years in all states and Union Territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farms Farming sector
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp