Paint the town magenta!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 2022 was a year of resilience, resurgence. The year saw humanity revive hope and reclaim vigour. Buoyancy was evident in all arenas of life, and fashion was no exception. Fashion, indeed, got bigger and brighter, and it was hard to keep up with the rat-a-tat of fads and trends.

Experimentation has been in vogue, with a heavy influence of past eras and pop culture. Rules have been broken with newfound nonchalance. The year started off with pastel shades, though. And the global VIBGYOR high temple, Pantone, had declared ‘Very Peri’ belonging to the blue family, with violet-red undertones as the Colour of the Year.

The world was still caught in pandemic inertia, and fashion designers, too, initially opted for soft shades, ones that would bring elegance and hope. But, somewhere down the line, Barbiecore Pink took over. Rules, you see, are meant to be broken. Love or loathe it, pink supremacy did rage on.

Now, as we usher in a New Year with a lot of zest, Pantone has declared what it describes as “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time” as the Colour of the Year 2023 ‘Viva Magenta’. It’s simply superb and captures the prevailing zeitgeist pretty well. This one gets our ten on ten.

An executive director of the US-based Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, says Viva Magenta “descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known”. The shade, she adds, invokes “the forces of nature” and “galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength”.

“Viva Magenta balances boldness with a feeling of fun. This dynamic mix exudes rebellion, but not at the expense of softness. It embodies an expression of fierce grace, inspiring us to show up with confidence and humanity,” notes Pantone.

“Viva Magenta offers us the assurance and motivation we need to weather long-term disruptive events. Three years deep into a pandemic, facing a war, an unstable economy, social unrest, supply chain breakdowns, and mounting climate change, we need to heal. And still, we need to find the motivation to continue,”Pantone adds.

“Here, Viva Magenta cloaks us in both power and grace, and sends us out into the world with the verve we have yearned for.” Indian designers, too, seem to be excited about ‘Magentaverse’. For some, it is synonymous with Indian silk and yardage. Couturiers note that the colour blends well with the Indian skin tone, though not an easy colour to wear.

Either a daring appearance can be given when worn from head to toe, or it can be broken up with colours such as brown or black. Quieter outfits in blues and greys could be woken up with touches of Viva Magenta.Well, we are gung-ho about this shade. As Pantone pundits say Viva Magenta “balances boldness with a feeling of fun”, adding that the “dynamic mix exudes rebellion, but not at the expense of softness”.

“The Colour of the Year 2023 speaks to our desire to take on new challenges and try the unconventional while meeting others with compassion.” Perfect for the times we are going through, eh?

Unleash those Viva Magenta florals!

‘Sari makes a statement’

Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka

A decade ago, we had outfits that suit each occasion. Now, the sari is being adapted to everything. People are playing with the cloth, draping it differently and standing out in crowd. Traditional draping is getting modern interpretations. Some wrap it around their necks. At times, it’s worn short, paired with boots or other statement footwear. Saree belts, too, became popular in 2022. The thought of ‘what people would think’ is slowly fading away. Another welcome change is that people are nowadays aware of conscious consumption. Beyond being organic; people seek to be aware of what they are wearing, its origin, etc. Thrifting and reusing, too, have been trending.

‘Printed kurtas, colourful crocs’

Jebin Johny, founder of Jebsispar

Colourful crocs and funky socks were in the game in 2022, and they are likely to hold ground the next year as well. Men, some grooms especially, styled a bit sporty by pairing sneakers with the tuxedo. Printed kurtas are likely to do well. Baggy jeans and bell bottoms are set to sustain in 2023, too. As someone running a sustainable brand, I can say sustainability is here to stay. People have embraced sustainable fashion. And it’s not just muted, loose fits that come under the sustainable tag. Things are getting quite vibrant in this space.

‘Ready for e-avatar shopping?’

Archana Murali, textile artist

2022 saw a lot of poppy-coloured patterns. Of the lot, smiley patterns were trending. Be it pants, denim or sweatshirts, the graphics were mostly smileys. Abstract graphics have replaced neat and fine-lined patterns. The public seeks visual excitement as they shake off the lockdown hangover. Daisy flowers with quotes such as ‘Positive vibes only’ and ‘We’ll grow together’ trended. Handwritten designs have been doing well too, with global brands such as H&M and Barsha presenting the same. The next big thing could be shopping via virtual platforms where one’s e-avatar can access shops in 3D settings and make purchases using digital tokens. This is in place in some western countries; it may come to India.

‘Go oversize, embrace rainbow’

Zoya Joy, stylist and consultant

Confidence rebounded in 2022. Many were ready to experiment. High-neck dresses, oversized t-shirts, big jackets, bling things, bright bags, fishnet tights, chain belts… all spiced up the fashion scene. Everything oversized ruled the market, and the trend is likely to continue in 2023 as well. People have just begun to explore the baggy fit trend, for instance. Anything oversized was gender-fluid as well. Gender-fluid clothing, in fact, grabbed the spotlight in 2022. More men are now shopping in the women’s section these days! Blazers with skirts, and printed oversized shirts, too, are slowly trending. The year 2022 also taught us to embrace the rainbow when choosing accessories. For instance, bags aren’t constrained to colours like tan, black and brown anymore. Neons, too, have entered the scene.

‘Coord is cool’

Diya John, founder of Salt Studio

This year saw the rise of coord sets (head-to-toe in the same shade). Coord sets shattered the idea of wanting different pieces of clothes for one attire. Now to get a full ensemble look, many people prefer coord sets. Full-length trousers and shirts, shorts and funky printed jackets and bralets… all started gaining popularity, irrespective of age groups. Animal prints and Jamdhani cotton coord sets are also trending.

‘Copper’s golden run’

Sobha Viswanath, founder of Weavers’ Village

There was a high demand for tie-dye kurtas among men in 2022. Sarees saw a mix of gold and white, coming of silver, lines, and checkered patterns as well. The show stealer, however, has been the copper zari, which is likely to trend in 2023 as well. Notably, 2022 saw a focus on handloom and weavers. People want to boost the industry. Government campaigns have helped create awareness.

