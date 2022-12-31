Aluva seed farm, a museum of indigenous rice varieties

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The fad among people for healthy eating and the attraction towards organically cultivated food these days is a boon for the indigenous varieties of rice that are in danger of becoming extinct. Bringing back these varieties on the plates of Malayalees is the Aluva State Seed Farm.

“At the farm, we propagate rare varieties of rice. These used to be cultivated extensively on paddy fields across the state, but, owing to low yield, they got replaced by hybrid varieties over time,” said Lissymol J Vadukkoot, senior agriculture officer at the Aluva State Seed Farm.

Rakthasali rice

She said the state seed farm in Aluva is a museum of traditional varieties of rice. It was set up to exhibit the abounding genetic variability among paddy besides conserving and popularising such little-known varieties from the past. Rakthasali, Japan Violet, Vellathondi, Njavara, and Jaiva are the main crops cultivated on the farm. “All the varieties are grown in separate blocks with adequate isolation so that the flowering time does not coincide with each other. We also ensure distancing of the crops to ensure genetic purity,” she said.

Rakthasali is the most favoured rice among farmers, she said. “Right from when we introduced Rakthasali, farmers took to it promptly. Hence, we cultivate this variety every season. Japan Violet also has takers. Crops like Vadakan Vellari are cultivated only for one or two seasons,” said Lissymol.

The Thavalakanan variety of rice has also caught the attention of the farmers. “According to the farmers, this variety of rice is delicious and has a lot of takers. However, as the farm does not have permission to buy seeds directly from farmers, I’m unable to keep up with the demand as we do not have enough stock. We have to buy seeds from the Regional Agricultural Research Station in Kasaragod,” she said.

However, the farm will propagate the Thavalakannan variety of rice next year as Lissymol was able to source seeds from a centre at Pattambi in Palakkad. Another variety called Kumol Saul has also been sourced from Assam, she said. “It is a rare variety and we had to get special permission to source the seeds and plant it for propagation,” said Lissymol.

