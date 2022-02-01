Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: In May 2021, during the second wave of Covid, Roshni K Das who hails from Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for Covid alongside five of her family members. Though they suffered only mild symptoms, their health worsened post recovery. Roshni, her husband and three elders members of the family aged above 60 have been experiencing breathing difficulties and palpitations. Her four-year-old daughter has been complaining of headaches even after two months of recovery. Now, the child is also complaining of breathing issues.

“More than Covid, the post-recovery issues have put our health at risk. We have been suffering from various health problems and still have residual symptoms. It is really important that people do ample tests post recovery from Covid to keep these issues under check,” she says.

With the state’s TPR touching new heights, most of the population has either tested positive and has recovered. But the biggest challenge in front of the health sector is post-Covid issues.

According to health experts, data on infected people show post-Covid symptoms can be concerning and need to be handled with caution. Health Minister Veena George recently said steps will be taken to improve post-Covid clinics.

She said over seven lakh people in the state have sought treatment for post-covid diseases so far. Of this, 53,280 suffered from respiratory ailments. As many as 8,609 showed cardiac problems while 19,842 had muscle pain. Around 7,671 people showed neurological issues while 4,568 developed psychological issues. Several lifestyle diseases were also reported.

Currently, post-Covid clinics are functioning in all healthcare nstitutions, including all medical colleges and primary health centres in the state.

Pulmonologists and other health experts claim that several patients, even those who showed very mild or moderate Covid symptoms are now complaining of post Covid lung fibrosis and other minor issues such as anosmia or lethargy.

People also experience breathlessness while walking. “The number of patients with post-Covid symptoms is rarer in the third wave. However, patients are still complaining of respiratory issues, even pneumonia. A persistent cough is another symptom. Hence, we have been advising patients to return for a complete check-up,” said Dr Shameem N, pulmonologist at S K Hospital and Neyyar Medicity hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Rajathilakam N K, a pulmonologist at the district hospital, Kollam said prolonged cough and cold is one of the most common post-Covid symptoms found during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

“Many patients are revisiting the hospitals two weeks after getting discharged because they are experiencing persisting cough. Those with comorbidities are complaining of deteriorating health and some even require hospitalisation weeks after testing negative. Persistent fatigue is being found in most middle-aged female patients post-recovery. We advise everyone to follow a proper diet and take good rest,” he said.

Psychosocial support

The health department has launched ‘Ottakalla Oppamundu’, a programme to provide psychosocial support to those in quarantine or isolation. As many as 957 mental health personnel including psychiatrists, social workers, clinical psychologists and counsellors are part of the project. As per the data, over 11 lakh calls complaining of post-Covid difficulties have been received by the state

Psychological symptoms

Apart from respiratory problems, many patients reported psychological symptoms, too. While adults have been dealing with long-term complications, paediatricians say many children are struggling with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including heart, lungs and kidney. But it is treatable if diagnosed at the right time. “During the first wave, only a few children got infected. The number increased during the second wave. Now, with the Omicron spread, more children are getting infected. Symptoms include prolonged high fever, severe fatigue and vomiting. So, chances of MIS-C in children are high. Parents should subject their children to mandatory screening for MIS-C,” said Dr Vidya G G, a consultant paediatrician, GG Hospital and SP Well Fort Hospital.