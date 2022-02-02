STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chasing dream reels

Ajith Shaji’s prolific illustrations are deeply mystical and surreal like your hazy dreams were given a life

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: A pair of eyes stare at you from the frame from the legs of a person. Another frame with two hands is interconnected but hang from the end of a fishing hook. An invisible hand has captured them and controls them.

These are excerpts from the artworks by artist Ajith Shaji. Most of Ajith’s digital works are about people — real, fictional and fantastical. The people in his frames seem to be occupying a different plain, a space where nature is deeply connected to humans sharing many mysteries to of the world. Each wrinkle of the skin, every curve of the body is drawn with utmost care. 

“I love drawing human anatomy, especially the hands and the eyes. Even the hands have expressions in them — their position, the movement of each finger, the curves and bends of each sinew. I love the aesthetics of the eyes. More importantly, how all our senses can become our eyes through intense meditation, even our feet,” Ajith says. Eyes carry many meanings in Ajith’s paintings, depending on the context. They show the person’s subconscious, sometimes the consciousness of nature and then, the eyes turn furious.

“I have been drawing since I was a kid. My father used to draw in his free time. He was the one who moulded me into an artist. After watching him and learning from him, I decided to pursue art in my life,” says Ajith. To chase his dreams, he joined Raja Ravi Varma College Of Fine Arts in Mavelikkara. “Till then, most of my works have been rooted in realism. I wanted to draw the scenes from my real life as it is. However, by the time I finished college, I naturally started crafting surrealistic paintings,” he says. It was around the time he started experimenting with digital arts. “I am constantly learning about new and old methods, styles and colours,” says the artist.

Eclectic collections  

Ajith’s oeuvre is an extensive study of different mediums, styles, themes and genres. From old Vermeer-like oil paintings to Japanese culture influenced paintings, pop culture and hip-hop references, his repertoire is vast. There are social commentaries too, like his work “adaya vilpana” — a sarcastic take on consumerism and capitalism. In the frame, a street vendor is selling organic brains categorised by their IQs. Under a bright yellow umbrella, he is awaiting customers. “It was a funny image inspired by a meme I saw,” says the artist.

Many of his works are attempts at learning better ways to make art, says the prolific artist. Hailing from Wayanad, having lived close to nature, wilderness is the main theme in his painting. One of them, a man listening to music, running his hands in the stream, is an image inspired by the time he spent in serenity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp