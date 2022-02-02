Indoor tropical paradise

Arya UR By

KOCHI: Rich green small succulents and cacti encased in round glass bowls decorated with cobalt blue and orange sand. Tiny ecosystems full of wonders and life can make any space come alive, office or home, says Sangeetha S S. Known as terrariums, her small quirky mini gardens are popular among plant parents since the first lockdown. Her online venture, the_handmade_dekor, is getting many takers lately.

Sangeetha, a civil engineering graduate, became a plant parent when she had enough time in her hands during the lockdown. The knowledge she gained about indoor plants and their uses from her cousin who worked in agriculture made her spread the word on her Instagram page. “Be it a gift to your loved ones or an addition to your indoor lineup these tiny plants are the best air purifiers during this pandemic. I think at least one indoor plant is a must in every house. Apart from purifying the air and adding to aesthetics, these plants will also help you form a routine, they need care every day. Once you start, you will learn that plant parenting is a very nice hobby, just the way it grew on me,” she says.

The terrariums are usually encased in glass boxes or ceramic pots. Succulents and cacti are used most in them. “Terrariums are closed environments. They are low maintenance. We can make them themed too — like with shells from the oceans, white sand or pebbles. They are made using perlite which ensures moisture stays inside the glass or ceramic bowls. They don’t have to be watered daily.

Tender care

Sangeetha has a lineup of various succulent varieties like Haworthia, Aloe succulent, Echeveria Crassulaceaea, snake plants, jade plant, ZZ plant, Heurnia succulent and others. “Though these plants need less water, sun exposure for a couple of times a day is enough to maintain their natural beauty and health. Cacti need to be kept in the sun because they are from the desert. Hanging plants like turtle wines require less sun as extreme sunlight will make their leaves yellow. If you want to create a green zone in your lawn, you can try bushy ball aralia, which grow both indoors and outdoors,” says Sangeetha.

