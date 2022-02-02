Kerala private bus owners demand higher fares, tax waiver

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After holding several discussions with the Transport Minister and warning to withdraw services, private bus operators have not received a favourable response to their demands to hike the minimum fare to Rs 12 for adults and Rs 6 for students. Now, they are awaiting the return of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from abroad to find appropriate solutions to their issues.

According to the Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF), around 12,500 private buses are operating in the state. Since the past two years, many owners have been in dire straits due to the pandemic and rising fuel prices. Many are even unable to pay their workers and service their damaged vehicles.

“Though after several discussions between bus owners, the Transport Minister and other authorities concerned, no solution has been found yet. While many operators kept their vehicles off roads, some chose to pay the tax in instalments. The M Ramachandran Committee had proposed to increase the minimum bus fares last year. However, no action was taken,” says M B Sathyan, president of KPBOF.

“We requested tax waivers during the Covid period as there were lockdowns and many places were declared containment zones. However, the government did not provide a tax waiver from July to December last year. Hence, we are awaiting the return of the chief minister to find a solution,” he added.

Kochi-based private bus operator Ramapadiyar G says, “About 80 per cent of the people, including daily-wage workers rely on private buses. Due to the rising diesel prices, it has become imperative to increase the bus fares. The government should support the public transport sector that plays a major role in contributing to the state’s economy”.

“Apart from the bus owners and drivers, there are many others who depend on the sector for livelihood,” says Ramapadiyar, who is also the Ernakulam district vice-president of KPBOF.

Fare hike

Many bus owners have similar concerns. “We held a meeting with students’ unions and other authorities about hiking the bus fare,” says Sabu S, a Thiruvananthapuram-based bus operator.