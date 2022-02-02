Kochi Blue Spikers are ready to shine!

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Volleyball has a very passionate fanbase in Kerala. The state has produced top stars like Jimmy George and Tom Joseph who went to shine internationally. The upcoming Prime Volleyball League is set to offer a new push for the sport in the country. With teams like Kochi Blue Spikers and Calicut Heroes spearheading the state’s performance, the game will also get a boost in Kerala.

As far as the Kochi outfit is concerned, they have left no stone unturned. They have gone all the way into the league which will see the biggest volleyball stars from India competing with international players.

The Spikers have a team with ample experience and skills coached by veteran M H Kumara. The experienced coach had guided Chennai Spartans to the Pro Volleyball League title two years ago and is expected to bring his expertise to the table.

The league has now returned as Prime Volleyball League after a gap and the Kochi side is among the title contenders thanks to a strong team spearheaded by India internationals A Karthik (captain) and Deepesh Kumar Sinha among others. The team also has foreign players like Cody Caldwell, Colton Cowell and Asham Ali who will be crucial to their chances.

“We are aiming for the title. The team is well balanced and we have our own tactics for the league format. You will see it when we play. But our focus is to go from match to match with progress,” said head coach Kumara.

The representation of two teams from Kerala is expected to generate a lot of interest in volleyball and could produce the next big star to emerge out of Kerala. “Prime volley will help the development of volleyball in India. When there’s a strong backing for the sport like we are seeing with PVL today, there will be a huge scope for growth and popularity which automatically will have a positive impact on players,” said Bijoy Babu, the technical director of the Spikers.

The team has been training for around six hours every day during their pre-season camp at the TSGA Indoor Stadium in Triprayar.

According to assistant coach Bobby Xavier, the Blue Spikers is a club that is looking to play its part when it comes to the growth of volleyball in Kerala and the country.